  India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI stat attack: Shubman Gill breaks Tendulkar, Rohit's records; India's most series whitewashes

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI stat attack: Shubman Gill breaks Tendulkar, Rohit’s records; India’s most series whitewashes

The thrilling 3rd ODI between India and Zimbabwe witnessed some records being made or broken and we take a look at them in our stat attack.

India's Shubman Gill runs between the wicket against Zimbabwe during the third ODI in Harare on Saturday. AP

Sikandar Raza's lion-hearted effort took Zimbabwe on the cusp of a famous victory before India held their nerves to pull off a 13-run win in the third ODI and complete a series sweep at Harare Sports Club on Monday.

The final game of the series too was heading India's way until Raza (115 off 95 balls) brought Zimbabwe back into the contest with the support of Brad Evans (28 off 36).

The duo shared a 104-run stand of 77 balls for the eighth wicket to raise hopes of a memorable result against their mighty opponents. However, Raza fell to a brilliant catch by Shubman Gill in the penultimate over, as India scraped through.

It was Gill who had set up the game for India as he smashed his maiden international hundred to take the visitors to 289 for eight. Zimbabwe's innings ended at 276 in 49.3 overs.

The nerve-racking match also witnessed some records being made or broken and we take a look at them in our stat attack:

  • Shubman Gill registered his maiden international hundred as he smashed 130 runs in just 97 balls with 15 fours and one six.
  • Gill also broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record as his 130 is also the highest individual score by an Indian against Zimbabwe in ODIs. The previous highest score in ODIs against Zimbabwe by an Indian was by Tendulkar, who scored 127* in 1998 in the first ODI of three-match series.
  • Shubham Gill has also broken captain Rohit Sharma's record by becoming India's youngest player to hit a century in international cricket on Zimbabwean soil. Gill achieved the feat at the age of 22 years and 348 days, while Rohit had slammed the century against Zimbabwe aged 23 years and 28 days.
  • With the win in the 3rd ODI, India created the record for most ODI series whitewashes in 2022 with 3 clean sweeps. India had earlier completed two ODI series whitewashes against West Indies.
  • Deepak Hooda has now won all his 17 international matches (ODI and T20I combined) to extend the longest winning streak for a player in men's international cricket since debut.
  • Zimbabwe crossed the 200-run mark for the first time against India in the last six ODIs while failing to play the full quota of 50 overs. Their totals in the last five ODIs are 168 (49.5 overs), 126 (34.3 overs), 123 (42.2 overs), 189 (40.3 overs), 161 (38.1 overs), 276 (49.3).
Updated Date: August 23, 2022 00:17:53 IST

