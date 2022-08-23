India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI stat attack: Shubman Gill breaks Tendulkar, Rohit’s records; India’s most series whitewashes

The thrilling 3rd ODI between India and Zimbabwe witnessed some records being made or broken and we take a look at them in our stat attack.
Sikandar Raza's lion-hearted effort took Zimbabwe on the cusp of a famous victory before India held their nerves to pull off a 13-run win in the third ODI and complete a series sweep at Harare Sports Club on Monday.
The final game of the series too was heading India's way until Raza (115 off 95 balls) brought Zimbabwe back into the contest with the support of Brad Evans (28 off 36).
The duo shared a 104-run stand of 77 balls for the eighth wicket to raise hopes of a memorable result against their mighty opponents. However, Raza fell to a brilliant catch by Shubman Gill in the penultimate over, as India scraped through.
It was Gill who had set up the game for India as he smashed his maiden international hundred to take the visitors to 289 for eight. Zimbabwe's innings ended at 276 in 49.3 overs.
The nerve-racking match also witnessed some records being made or broken and we take a look at them in our stat attack:
Pacer Deepak Chahar made an impressive comeback to international cricket with an incisive spell before the openers dominated Zimbabwe bowling to complete a comprehensive victory.
Shumban Gill, who has been in tremendous form since quite a time now, achieved the feat off 82 deliveries with 12 fours and a strike-rate of over 110 during India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI.