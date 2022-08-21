India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: IND vs ZIM Head-to-Head Records and Stats

The Indian juggernaut has continued to topple its opponents in the 50-over format for quite a while. After clean sweeping the West Indies side, they are now on the verge of repeating the same against Zimbabwe.

While India won the first match seamlessly with 10 wickets, Zimbabwe did show some fight in the second ODI, scalping the top four of the Indian line-up inside 100 runs. However, the depth in the Indian batting line-up made sure it was just a hiccup.

Zimbabwe will like to show a bit more fight similar to the way they played against Bangladesh. They were able to defeat them multiple times, but have not come close to repeating the same against India.

The toss has also not been in their favour, with KL Rahul winning on both occasions. The third ODI will give India a chance to increase their winning streak against the African nation.

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Head-to-Head:

Matches Played: 65

India: 53

Zimbabwe: 10

Tied: 2

No Result: 0

India vs Zimbabwe previous ODI:

India beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets on 20 August 2022, chasing a target of 162.

Last 5 ODI results:

India won by 5 wickets.

India won by 10 wickets.

India won by 10 wickets.

India won by 8 wickets.

India won by 9 wickets.

Predicted playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Kaitano, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Richard Ngarava

