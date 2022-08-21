India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

If Deepak Chahar made a roaring comeback in the first ODI, his replacement Shardul Thakur was no less and picked up three wickets in the second ODI. The Indian bowling attack has been in amazing form and have seriously bullied the hosts in the series so far.

Indian openers were clinical in the first ODI as both Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan took the team beyond the target horizon remaining unscathed. However, they faced a minor hurdle in the second ODI losing some quick wickets, but the Indian middle order ensured a safe passage home.

Having clinched the series with a win in the first two ODIs, India is expected to make a few changes in their playing XI and give an opportunity to some of the fringe players.

Zimbabwe on the other hand have failed miserably with the bat and did not leave anything for their bowlers to defend in the first two ODIs. Their Sean Williams-led batting will have to stand up to put up a fight against the Men in Blue.

No significant changes are expected in their playing XI unless they think of someone else as a better competition for the mighty Indians.

The fans might be compelled to choose an all-India team for fantasy leagues, but their limited kitty might not allow them to do that.

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd One Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The India vs Zimbabwe match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app.

India vs Zimbabwe Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-captain: Shubman Gill

Suggested Playing XI for India vs Zimbabwe 2nd One Day International Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batters: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams

Wicket-keeper: Sanju Samson

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

Predicted playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Kaitano, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Richard Ngarava

