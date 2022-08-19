India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: IND vs ZIM Head-to-Head records and stats

It was, what can be called, the perfect ODI match for India. Captain KL Rahul won the toss, elected to bowl first and his bowlers responded in fine fashion. The Indian openers then notched up an unbeaten stand to hunt down 189 with minimum fuss in almost 20 overs to spare. It was their third century-plus stand in the last four ODIs.

The Indian management will also be thrilled with the performances of Deepak Chahar. The pacer, who was making a comeback after a long injury layoff, got the ball to swing and was relentless with his line and length. He was given great support by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna as the pacers shared seven wickets between them in conducive conditions.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, would want to forget this match and focus on areas where they need to improve. Their young top order has failed to get going. This has left too much work to be done by the middle order. The bowling attack needs to be far more disciplined and patient if they want to draw level in the series.

They would also hope their captain wins the toss and bowls first as early starts in Harare have offered far more assistance to the quick bowlers.

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 64

India: 52

Zimbabwe: 10

Tied: 2

No Result: 0

India vs Zimbabwe Previous ODI:

In the last 50-over clash between these two sides, India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets on 18 August, 2022.

Last 5 ODI Results:

India won by 10 wickets.

India won by 10 wickets.

India won by 8 wickets.

India won by 9 wickets.

India won by 83 runs.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sean Williams, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava