India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: Harare Sports Club weather update

India will take on Zimbabwe in the second ODI in Harare on 20 August as the visitors will be keen to wrap up the series. Led by KL Rahul, the Indian team dominated the first match as they brushed aside the hosts by 10 wickets in the first match.

In the first match, India openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill struck unbeaten 80s after their bowlers put on a professional show to bundle out Zimbabwe for 189. Deepak Chahar, making his comeback after a long injury layoff, picked up three wickets with swing and seam and was given great support by Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna who also picked up three wickets apiece.

Shubman Gill (82* off 72) and Shikhar Dhawan (81* off 113) then got down to business and after a few nervy moments at the start of the chase they notched up their third 100-plus stand in the last four innings to power India over the line with 19.1 overs to spare.

After their series win over Bangladesh, Zimbabwe were dealt this jolt and they have to improve in all departments if they aim to stay afloat in the series. Their top order as well as their bowling will have to fare much better against this confident Indian unit.

Weather Update:

India vs Zimbabwe second One Day International will once take place at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The weather conditions will be clear and there are no chances of any rain. The temperature will be between 15-24 degrees Celsius and the nip in the air will offer assistance to the pacers early in the game. The wind speed will be around 10 km/h.

Possible Playing 11s:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava