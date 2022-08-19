India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Deepak Chahar made a roaring comeback into the Indian team after six months to torment Zimbabwe with seam and swing. His sensational comeback was followed by a century stand between openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill as India humbled Zimbabwe by 10 wickets. It was Zimbabwe’s 13th straight ODI loss to India.

Apart from Chahar, Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel’s accuracy saw India bundle out Zimbabwe for 189. It was then followed by Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill who hunted down the target with almost 20 overs to spare. Led by KL Rahul, India will be looking to seal the series in the second ODI and will help them test out new players as they build their bench strength keeping in mind future tours.

Despite their series win over Bangladesh, Zimbabwe did face concerns with their top order. Against Bangladesh, they were reduced to 6 for 2, 27 for 3 and 18 for 3 in the games. The woes continued against India where the hosts were in early trouble as they were struggling at 31 for 4. This is where they need to be much better if they are to have any hope against this Indian bowling attack.

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd One Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The India vs Zimbabwe match will be shown on the Sony Sports Network. It will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sean Williams, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava