India vs Zimbabwe: Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming — All You Need To Know

India tour of Zimbabwe 2022: Full Squads, Fixtures, Schedule, Live Telecast Information, Head to Head Record, And All You Need To Know.
It's time for Africa! The Indian men's cricket team is currently in Zimbabwe for their upcoming three-match ODI series which begins on 18 August. All three matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club.
India are returning to Zimbabwe to play cricket after a gap of six years. A host of senior players including captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for the upcoming ODI series, while pacer Deepak Chahar makes a return to the side.
Shikhar Dhawan was appointed the captain when the squad was first announced on 30 July but later KL Rahul was given the reins after the opener recovered from a COVID-related illness and became available. Meanwhile, all-rounder, Washington Sundar is set to miss the ODIs due to a left shoulder injury suffered in county cricket. He has been replaced by Shahbaz Nadeem in the squad.
India tour of Zimbabwe 2022 schedule
18 August: 1st ODI at Harare Sports Club, Harare starts at 12:45 PM IST
20 August: 2nd ODI at Harare Sports Club, Harare starts at 12:45 PM IST
22 August: 3rd ODI at Harare Sports Club, Harare starts at 12:45 PM IST
Squads for India vs Zimbabwe ODIs
India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed
Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (c), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano
India vs Zimbabwe ODI head-to-head stats
India lead the head-to-head record 51-10 against Zimbabwe in 63 ODIs while two matches finished as tied.
Where can we watch India vs Zimbabwe ODI series in India?
The India vs Zimbabwe ODI series will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. The ODIs will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app.
