India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: Harare Sports Club weather update

India will try to test every possible combination in each department during their visit to Zimbabwe. They will play three One Day Internationals before making their way to the Asia Cup 2022. All three ODIs are slated to be held at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The KL Rahul-led side will lock horns with Zimbabwe for the first game of the series on Thursday at 12:45 PM IST. Zimbabwe have played some good cricket in recent times at this venue. Their previous ODI series against Bangladesh ended on a positive note. They clinched victories in two of the three ODIs played here and bagged the home series easily.

On the other hand, India also have a good record on the track of Harare. Among their 21 total appearances here, they turned out to be victorious on 16 occasions. However, it’s been a long time since their last arrival. The last clash saw the Men in Blue outplay Zimbabwe in every department and register a massive 10-wicket victory. This time, they should take some time to read the condition well as the surface is no longer the same.

The 22-yard track of Harare Sports Club is known as a flat one. It can give assistance to the bowlers at the early stage of the game. The team batting first may have to struggle a bit while facing the new ball. The spinners can come in handy in the middle overs and can fetch some occasional scalps. A 300-plus target will be enough to put pressure on the chasing unit. The outfield will be fast throughout the clash.

Weather Update:

India vs Zimbabwe second T20 International is set to take place at Harare Sports Club, Harare. The weather condition is likely to be cloudy during the initial phase of the 20-over face-off. There is a chance of showers being the spoilsport during the first ODI. The temperature is expected to hover between 15-24 degrees Celsius during the game. The wind speed can go around 10 km/h.

Possible Playing 11s:

India: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj.

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (captain, wk), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga.

