India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

India and Zimbabwe will cross swords for the first One Day International of the three-match series on Thursday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare at 12:45 PM IST. Indian opener KL Rahul will be making a comeback and captaining the side during the tour. His performance will be in check as this tour is his final opportunity to prepare himself for the upcoming Asia Cup. He will pair with veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan in the opening slot. A number of big players including designated skipper Rohit Sharma have been given a rest keeping their workload in mind for the upcoming fixtures.

Apart from KL Rahul, pacer Deepak Chahar will also be seen in the blue jersey after five months. The absence of the senior players can turn out to be beneficial for Rahul Tripathi who is still waiting to make his debut for India. Previously, he was included in the Indian squad for the Ireland tour but hardly got any chance to play. Subhman Gill will lose his batting position with the return of KL Rahul, pushing Rahul Tripathi to come late. This will also make the middle order more crowded as Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are already there.

From Zimbabwe, a number of players can be a headache for the Indian bowlers. Their star all-rounder Sikandar Raza is in good form and his experience will help the squad on the tour. He smashed a couple of tons and scalped a total of five wickets in the last ODI series against Bangladesh. For his immense contribution, Sikandar Raza was named the player of the series. Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva also played some well-decorated knocks and got a century to his name in the second ODI.

India vs Zimbabwe Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-captain: Sikandar Raza

Suggested Playing XI for India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI International Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batter: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Innocent Kaia, Shubman Gill

Wicket-keeper: Regis Chakabva

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Tanaka Chivanga, Brad Evans

Predicted Playing 11s:

India: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj.

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (captain, wk), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga.

