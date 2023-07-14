Although skipper Rohit Sharma also got to his 10th Test hundred on Dy 2 of the first India vs West Indies Test, former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha believes that the day actually belonged to the 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a century in his debut.

Both Rohit and Yashasvi built a 229-run stand for the first wicket after the West Indies first innings stumbled at a paltry 150 runs. However, the skipper was caught off Alick Athanaze at 103. Shubman Gill was also sent back at six.

Yashasvi, however, returned unbeaten at 143 with Virat Kohli (36 not out) at the stumps Day 2. Ojha thinks on Day 3 he’ll look for attacking the bowlers and get the runs to flow faster.

“Day 2 was out and out Yashasvi’s day, the way he batted and got his maiden Test 100. On Day 3, it’ll be very crucial how he starts because it is not easy for a batter on this kind of a tricky track to come on and take on the bowlers. So, as he gets his eyes in, I am pretty sure that he will look to dominate a few bowlers and raise the scoring rate,” Ojha told JioCinema.

While Ojha hopes Yashasvi to press the accelerator on Day 3, he wants Virat Kohli to not go that route. He’d rather have Virat spend more time and look for getting his hundred.

“When we talk about the wicket it’s very tricky and not that easy for a batter to come and get those runs. We saw initially, Virat was trying to settle down. So, I think the longer time he spends in the middle the better the chances of him scoring the runs. The best thing is India has all the time in the world for them to give that little bit of a cushion where Virat can go out and look for that three-figure mark,” said the former spinner.

He also cautioned the Indian side to factor in the fact that they are playing in a coastal region and the game timing could be clipped due to sudden showers.

“Because they are playing in a coastal area, they have to remember it may rain. And when it rains they must be prepared for it. If overs are lost due to rain, then I think India needs to plan accordingly. I feel somewhere around 300-320 will be a good score where they can put pressure back on West Indies.”

