Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs West Indies: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma receive India callup for T20Is; Hardik Pandya to lead

Cricket

India vs West Indies: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma receive India callup for T20Is; Hardik Pandya to lead

Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma, who stole the limelight for their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently, have also been named in the squad.

India vs West Indies: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma receive India callup for T20Is; Hardik Pandya to lead

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after bringing up his half-century against Punjab Kings in 35 deliveries. Sportzpics

Hardik Pandya has been named skipper of the India T20I squad that will face West Indies in a five-match series in the Caribbean and the United States.

Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee announced the squad on Wednesday.

Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma, who stole the limelight for their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently, have also been named in the squad. Kerala wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson also features in the squad.

Related Articles

Yashasvi

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 'My father started crying after my selection, just want to go out and express myself'

Yashasvi

Yashasvi Jaiswal cherishes lifelong dream coming true with India Test selection

Jaiswal (625 runs) and Tilak Varma (343) enjoyed productive runs in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians respectively.

Notably, the squad features neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma, as the Men in Blue look to build a team afresh keeping the 2024 T20 World Cup in mind.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

More to follow

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Published on: July 05, 2023 21:13:17 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

'He had the same average as Virat Kohli': Aakash Chopra hits out at Cheteshwar Pujara's ouster from Test squad
First Cricket News

'He had the same average as Virat Kohli': Aakash Chopra hits out at Cheteshwar Pujara's ouster from Test squad

Aakash Chopra came to Cheteshwar Pujara's defence after the India No 3 was overlooked for India's upcoming Test series against West Indies

'Should get the respect he deserves': Harbhajan Singh on Cheteshwar Pujara's exclusion from India Test squad
First Cricket News

'Should get the respect he deserves': Harbhajan Singh on Cheteshwar Pujara's exclusion from India Test squad

While youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad were given maiden call-ups into the Indian Test side for the tour of the Caribbean veterans like Pujara and Umesh Yadav were shown the way out

Sarfaraz Khan breaks silence on being left out of India squads for West Indies tour
First Cricket News

Sarfaraz Khan breaks silence on being left out of India squads for West Indies tour

Sarfaraz has scored 3,505 runs so far in First-Class cricket in 37 matches at an average of 79, collecting 13 tons and five half-centuries along the way