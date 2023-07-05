Hardik Pandya has been named skipper of the India T20I squad that will face West Indies in a five-match series in the Caribbean and the United States.

Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee announced the squad on Wednesday.

Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma, who stole the limelight for their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently, have also been named in the squad. Kerala wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson also features in the squad.

Jaiswal (625 runs) and Tilak Varma (343) enjoyed productive runs in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians respectively.

Notably, the squad features neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma, as the Men in Blue look to build a team afresh keeping the 2024 T20 World Cup in mind.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

More to follow

