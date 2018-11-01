First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 1st T20I Oct 31, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs
WI in IND | 4th ODI Oct 29, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 224 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 02, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
ZIM in BAN Nov 03, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Windies spinner Ashley Nurse ruled out of remainder of tour

Ashley Nurse picked up a niggle in his shoulder in the fourth ODI in Mumbai and looked in discomfort, rendering him unavailable for the fifth ODI and upcoming three-match T20I series against India.

Press Trust of India, November 01, 2018

Off-spinner Ashley Nurse was Thursday ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20 series against India, weakening further a West Indies outfit that struggled through the tour.

File image of Ashley Nurse. AP

File image of Ashley Nurse. AP

The 29-year-old Nurse picked up a niggle in his shoulder in the previous match in Mumbai and looked in discomfort, rendering him unavailable for the fifth and final ODI against India.

"He (Nurse) is ruled out for the entire tour. I wish him well. Hopefully, he can recover quickly for the next tour," West Indies skipper Jason Holder said at the toss.

Nurse was seen using an arm-pouch to rest his shoulder on the team's arrival in the city for the last series' game.

After experiencing pain in the fourth game, Nurse was off the field for a while, only to come back and bowl a few more overs overs with great discomfort.

India lead the ODI series 2-1.

They two sides next clash in a T20 series with the first match scheduled in Kolkata on Sunday.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018

Tags : Ashley Nurse, Cricket, India, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2018, West Indies, Windies

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all