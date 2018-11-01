India vs West Indies: Windies spinner Ashley Nurse ruled out of remainder of tour
Ashley Nurse picked up a niggle in his shoulder in the fourth ODI in Mumbai and looked in discomfort, rendering him unavailable for the fifth ODI and upcoming three-match T20I series against India.
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 224 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE score, 5th ODI at Thiruvananthapuram: Rohit raises fifty; hosts close in on win
-
World Bank ease of doing business ranking: Higher FDI inflows is okay, but why is it not boosting economic growth?
-
Chandrababu Naidu, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah come together 'to protect nation', say 'democracy is in danger'
-
Asia Bibi exonerated, but scope for misuse of blasphemy law remains challenge for Imran Khan's Pakistan
-
L&T Mumbai Open: Pranjala Yadlapalli ousted after coming within two points of memorable win over Luksika Kumkhum
-
Darren Aronofsky on return to India, violence in his films, and why he believes in pushing the audience
-
Red Dead Redemption 2: The symbology, morality and philosophy of Rockstar Games' latest
-
Udayan Mukherjee's Dark Circles is a rewarding read, which soars in its exploration of mental health
-
India vs West indies, LIVE cricket score, 5th Odi at Thiruvananthapuram: जीत के करीब भारत, रोहित का अर्द्धशतक
-
राजशाही चली गई लेकिन छत्तीसगढ़ की राजनीति में रजवाड़ों की लोकप्रियता बनी हुई है
-
राकेश सिन्हा ने दिया इशारा- राम मंदिर पर प्राइवेट बिल ला सकती है बीजेपी
-
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण फैलाने वालों के खिलाफ आपराधिक कार्रवाई होगी, 10 दिनों के लिए पॉल्यूशन इमरजेंसी
-
स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी से एक झटके में नरेंद्र मोदी ने पटेल को अपना बना लिया
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6869
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4486
|136
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Off-spinner Ashley Nurse was Thursday ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20 series against India, weakening further a West Indies outfit that struggled through the tour.
File image of Ashley Nurse. AP
The 29-year-old Nurse picked up a niggle in his shoulder in the previous match in Mumbai and looked in discomfort, rendering him unavailable for the fifth and final ODI against India.
"He (Nurse) is ruled out for the entire tour. I wish him well. Hopefully, he can recover quickly for the next tour," West Indies skipper Jason Holder said at the toss.
Nurse was seen using an arm-pouch to rest his shoulder on the team's arrival in the city for the last series' game.
After experiencing pain in the fourth game, Nurse was off the field for a while, only to come back and bowl a few more overs overs with great discomfort.
India lead the ODI series 2-1.
They two sides next clash in a T20 series with the first match scheduled in Kolkata on Sunday.
Updated Date:
Nov 01, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Ashley Nurse says Windies proved critics wrong after super show in ongoing ODI series
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli rues absence of all-rounder in side after 43-run loss to Windies in 3rd ODI
India vs West Indies: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah credits Windies lower order for smart batting, defends Bhuvneshwar Kumar