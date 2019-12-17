First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 6 Dec 15, 2019
UAE vs SCO
United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
WI in IND Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
SL in PAK Dec 19, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Windies players to wear black armbands during second ODI in memory of batting great Basil Butcher

The West Indies cricket team will be wearing black armbands during the second ODI against India as a mark of respect for the 1960s great Basil Butcher, who died on Monday. He was 86.

Press Trust of India, Dec 17, 2019 20:38:23 IST

Visakhapatnam: The West Indies cricket team will be wearing black armbands during the second ODI against India as a mark of respect for the 1960s great Basil Butcher, who died on Monday. He was 86.

India vs West Indies: Windies players to wear black armbands during second ODI in memory of batting great Basil Butcher

West Indies cricket team will be wearing black armbands during the second ODI against India. Sportzpics

"One of the West Indies greats, Basil Butcher, who was also a teammate of Sir Gary Sobers, Rohan Kanhai, Clive Lloyd has passed away in the early hours this morning (Indian time). As a mark of respect, the West Indies team will be wearing black armbands in the 2nd ODI," team manager Philip Spooner told mediapersons.

Butcher, a right-handed batsman from Guyana, made his debut against India and played 44 Tests till 1969.

He scored seven hundreds and 16 half-centuries at an average of 43.11 and had a highest score of 209.

In his debut series against India, he scored 486 runs at an average of 69 plus, hitting two hundreds and three fifties.

One of Butcher's more memorable hundreds was an innings of 133 against England at the Lord's in 1963. However, during the break of that particular knock, he came to know about his wife having a miscarriage. He read the telegram and again went onto bat.

In the next tour of England in 1965, Butcher notched up his highest Test score –209 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 17, 2019 20:38:23 IST

Tags : Basil Butcher, Cricket, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2019, India Vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Sports, West Indies, West Indies Cricket Team

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all