India vs West Indies: Windies players to wear black armbands during second ODI in memory of batting great Basil Butcher
The West Indies cricket team will be wearing black armbands during the second ODI against India as a mark of respect for the 1960s great Basil Butcher, who died on Monday. He was 86.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs BEN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs HP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs UP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs RAJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAH Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs RLY Railways drew with Uttar Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 26 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Andhra drew with Vidarbha
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Tripura by 54 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE updates: Police enters Madras University campus amid CAA protest, two students detained, says report
-
CAA, NRC, Article 370 protests have called into question idea of India's secularism; answers lie beyond the Constitution
-
Protests in the age of facial recognition: No legal oversight in implementation could lead to illegal surveillance
-
Salman Khan on the consistency of his stardom, working with Prabhu Deva in Dabangg 3 and if he'll ever play a villain
-
GST needs to be simpler: It’s time five slabs plus multiple levies to give way to three-rate structure
-
Donald Trump poised to become third US president to be impeached; Democratic-led House set to hold historic vote this week
-
Arrested amid Art 370 abrogation, her son was shunted from Kashmir jail to UP. Now Ateeqa awaits his release
-
Line between art and PSA blurs as Serie A's 'monkeying around' exposes glaring ignorance about racism
-
In Chennai, local organisations work toward restoring water bodies, with sustainability in mind
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Visakhapatnam: The West Indies cricket team will be wearing black armbands during the second ODI against India as a mark of respect for the 1960s great Basil Butcher, who died on Monday. He was 86.
West Indies cricket team will be wearing black armbands during the second ODI against India. Sportzpics
"One of the West Indies greats, Basil Butcher, who was also a teammate of Sir Gary Sobers, Rohan Kanhai, Clive Lloyd has passed away in the early hours this morning (Indian time). As a mark of respect, the West Indies team will be wearing black armbands in the 2nd ODI," team manager Philip Spooner told mediapersons.
Butcher, a right-handed batsman from Guyana, made his debut against India and played 44 Tests till 1969.
He scored seven hundreds and 16 half-centuries at an average of 43.11 and had a highest score of 209.
In his debut series against India, he scored 486 runs at an average of 69 plus, hitting two hundreds and three fifties.
One of Butcher's more memorable hundreds was an innings of 133 against England at the Lord's in 1963. However, during the break of that particular knock, he came to know about his wife having a miscarriage. He read the telegram and again went onto bat.
In the next tour of England in 1965, Butcher notched up his highest Test score –209 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 17, 2019 20:38:23 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs WI in Visakhapatnam Match Live Telecast Online
Jasprit Bumrah takes part in training session with Team India in Visakhapatnam; Prithvi Shaw trains with Nick Webb
India vs West Indies: Windies coach Phil Simmons hopes his bowlers do not to get 'too scared' of Virat Kohli ahead of series-opener