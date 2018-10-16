India vs West Indies: Windies coach Stuart Law suspended for two ODIs for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Windies' coach Stuart Law was suspended for two ODIs for making inappropriate comments against a match official during third day of the second Test against India at Hyderabad.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, Only ODI, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM Match Abandoned
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 09:45 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Women who accused MJ Akbar of sexual misconduct lack legal recourse, defamation suit an attempt to intimidate
-
Sabarimala temple row: Day before Lord Ayyappa pilgrimage, royal family, tantris vehemently opposed to SC verdict, demand review petition
-
Infosys Q2 consolidated net profit rises 10.3% to Rs 4,110 cr, revenue up 17.3% at Rs 20,609 cr
-
NBA: Onus on Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets to bring down stronger-than-ever Golden State Warriors as new season tips off
-
Infrastructure finance war: Donald Trump rolls out foreign aid bill to counter China; Beijing contacts India for joint projects
-
Bangalore Literature Festival turns seven: How a crowd-funded fest channeled a city's love of books
-
Jr NTR on Aravindha Sametha: What I love about the film is it doesn't glorify war but focuses on its aftermath
-
Climate change threatens dolphin habitats in Ganga
-
#MeTooVsAkbar: एक और महिला पत्रकार ने एमजे अकबर पर लगाया आरोप, अब तक 16...
-
क्या दो 'अपने हो चुके' कांग्रेसी विधायकों ने बीजेपी की गोवा में राह आसान कर दी है?
-
बीजेपी की 'पेनल्टी कॉर्नर पॉलिटिक्स' की मिसाल है, इलाहाबाद का नाम बदलना
-
#MeToo: वकीलों की फौज, फिर बाकी महिलाओं के खिलाफ अकबर ने क्यों नहीं किए मुकदमे?
-
मध्यप्रदेश में कांग्रेस को ‘दिग्गी राजा’ से क्यों लगने लगा है डर?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6607
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
The Windies' coach Stuart Law has been suspended for two One Day Internationals (ODI) by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a breach of the cricket body's Code of Conduct, the body announced on Tuesday.
Law has been handed a 100 percent fine and three demerit points for an outburst during third, which also turned out to be the final day of second Test against India at Hyderabad.
As a result, Law has now accumulated four demerit points within a 24-month period, leading to the two-match ban. He will miss Windies' first two ODIs against India in Guwahati and Visakhapatnam respectively.
File image of Windies coach Stuart Law. Image courtesy: Twitter @westindies
ICC in its press release said, Law was found guilty of breaching Level 2 Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct.
"During Sunday’s play in the Hyderabad Test, Law was found guilty of breaching Level 2 Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'Public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any International Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made'," said ICC.
The incident mentioned above took place in the afternoon session of third day's play, when Law went to the TV umpire's room after Kieran Powell's dismissal and made inappropriate comments. He also went to the fourth umpire's area and directed inappropriate comments at him, in the presence of players. Law has admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad, the Match Referee for second Test.
The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Ian Gould, third umpire Nigel Llong and fourth official Nitin Menon.
Law, who received three demerit points for the incident on Sunday, had accumulated one demerit point and 25 percent fine in May 2017, during the final day's play in the Dominica Test against Pakistan. According to ICC regulations, accumulation of four demerit points within a 24-month period would lead to a two-match ban.
If Law reaches the next threshold of eight or more demerit points within a 24-month period, then they will be converted into four suspension points.
Four suspension points equate to a ban from one Test and two ODIs or two T20Is, two Tests or four ODIs or four T20Is, whatever comes first.
Level 2 breaches come with a fine of 50 to 100 per cent of the match fee or upto two suspension points.
The five-match ODI series between India and Windies starts from 21 October.
Updated Date:
Oct 16, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Twitterati label hapless visitors 'Waste Indies' after suffering innings loss at Rajkot
India vs West Indies: Pacer Kemar Roach to miss opening Test against India at Rajkot
India vs West Indies: Visitors captain Jason Holder says team can push World No 1 side despite lack of experience