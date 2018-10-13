India vs West Indies: Windies coach Stuart Law says Roston Chase understands spin, uses height to his advantage
Chase had once batted an entire day to score a hundred against India in Jamaica in a 2016 Test match. He frustrated Amit Mishra and Ravichandran Ashwin for six hours to earn a draw for his side.
Hyderabad: Roston Chase's experience of handling spinners back home was crucial in the West Indies' fightback on the first day of the second Test against India, said head coach Stuart Law.
Chase scored 100 on Day 2, his fourth overall and second against India.
"I think he understands spin. They face a lot of spin back in the Caribbean in domestic cricket. He has got a long reach and he takes half-a-stride and is there to the length of the crease. He uses that to his advantage, he is a clean striker of the ball," Law said.
File image of Windies coach Stuart Law. Image courtesy: Twitter @westindies
Chase had once batted an entire day to score a hundred against India in Jamaica in a 2016 Test match. He frustrated Amit Mishra and Ravichandran Ashwin for six hours to earn a draw for his side.
"One thing he has got is that he loves fighting at the cricket ground. He does enjoy playing spin. He has worked hard against the pace and it's not a weakness any more. It has started becoming a strength.
"So once you have those both bases covered, coming to India, we expect to play a lot of spin. We are going from here to Bangladesh. We are going to face lot of spin over there, so it's good the boys are getting a taste of spin here as well, said the former Australia middle-order batsman.
"The great thing about coming to India is you get lot of net bowlers at most practice sessions and majority of those guys are spin. That's great learning curve for us.
Law spoke highly about Chase's ability to identify pressure situations and raise his game accordingly.
"Look he is a quality player. He has been a bit quiet since England and Zimbabwe. He has had reasonable success there but since then by his own standards he has been a bit quiet. He got a 100 in the series against India two years back and he obviously likes playing their type of bowling.
But Law admitted that Shardul Thakur's injury did make things easier for them as India were a bowler short.
"Today, India are under a bit of a pressure too with their young debutant getting injured. That put a lot of stress on the other quick as well. Chase has got a good temperament. He is a fantastic cricketer. He is not done yet, he has done a reasonable job today he still needs to finish it off tomorrow.
He also said his batsmen being tested against quality Indian spinners is ideal preparation for their upcoming tour of Bangladesh.
"Coming to India we expect to play a lot of spin ... we are going to face lot of spin over there (as well), so it's good the boys are getting a taste of spin here," Law told reporters in Hyderabad.
"It's a great learning curve for us and we try and get the dirtiest and dustiest pitches to bat against them so we did learn how to play spin," added Law, who has decided to give up the West Indies job after the Bangladesh series.
The Jason Holder-led West Indies will play five ODIs and three T20 matches in India before heading off to Bangladesh.
Law praised the West Indies, who drubbed the touring Bangladesh side 2-0 in July during a successful home season, for their cricketing talent and a bright future.
"The thing I have noticed at my time with the West Indies here is that there is lot of talent, not only in this team but also in the whole of cricket back in the Caribbean," said Law, who will coach English county side Middlesex from next season.
After brief stints in charge of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the 49-year-old took over the Windies' reins in January 2017 and led his team to a memorable Test victory over England at Headingley last summer.
With inputs from AFP
Oct 13, 2018
