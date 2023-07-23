India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has criticised the “flat” pitch at the Queen’s Park Oval pitch in Port of Spain after West Indies finished Day 3 of the second Test on 229/5.

West Indies currently trail India by 209 runs.

A total of 67 overs were bowled on Day 3 and India took just four wickets while West Indies scored 143 runs.

Mhambrey while reacting to the day’s play said that the pitch needs to be more sporting.

“The wicket should be sporting, where all departments have an opportunity – whether it’s batting or bowling. If you go to either extreme… Dominica was turning a bit and we could use that wicket better given the bowlers we had. On this wicket, it will be quite a challenge to pick 20 wickets.

“The first challenge would be to bowl them out in the first innings and then see at what stage the game is at. Then we’ll reassess what to do in the second innings. These wickets are challenging and will be a lot of hard work for the bowlers. Wickets shouldn’t be so flat,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Despite little support for the bowlers in the pitch, West Indies batters implemented a highly cautious approach. Mhambrey said that the lack of risks from the West Indies side reduced the chances of wickets for India.

“The pitch is very slow, very easy for batting. Towards the end, it started turning a bit. West Indies were defensive with the bat too. When there’s an attempt to play shots, there’s an opportunity to get a wicket but they didn’t even try that,” Mhambrey said.

“We were quite impressive, our bowlers did whatever was expected of them though,” he added.