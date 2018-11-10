First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 09, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
SA in AUS | 2nd ODI Nov 09, 2018
AUS Vs SA
Australia beat South Africa by 7 runs
SA in AUS Nov 11, 2018
AUS vs SA
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
ZIM in BAN Nov 11, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: When and where to watch third T20I at Chennai, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Here's everything you need to know about the third T20I between India and West Indies.

FirstCricket Staff, November 10, 2018

Having already clinched the three-match rubber 2-0, India will be looking for a clean sweep against the West Indies when the two sides face off in the final T20 International at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

However, Chennai fans will miss their favourite "Thala" in former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been dropped from the ongoing T20I series and also the forthcoming T20I rubber in Australia later this month.

Besides for eyeing a whitewash, India will be looking to test their bench strength. AP

Besides for eyeing a whitewash, India will be looking to test their bench strength. AP

With the series already in India's kitty, after convincing wins in Kolkata and Lucknow, the team management had decided to rest some of the key bowlers in pacers Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav for the final match.

In such a scenario, the home side would look to test their reserve players like Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar and the uncapped Shahbaz Nadeem ahead of the challenging tour Down Under, later this month.

India's batting department will be spearheaded by skipper Rohit Sharma, who struck a blistering century to hand the hosts a comfortable 2-0 lead in the second game.

Besides Sharma, his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has also been amongst the runs, while the middle order responsibilities will be shouldered by the likes of Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the pace attack that comprises the rookie left-armer Khaleel Ahmed and the newly-added Siddharth Kaul.

India had earlier whitewashed the two-Test series against West Indies, before pulling off a 3-1 victory in the five-match ODI series. They are scheduled to travel to Australia later this month.

Here's everything you need to know about the third T20I between India and West Indies:

When will the India vs West Indies fixture take place?

The third T20I between India and West Indies will take on 11 November, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The third India vs West Indies T20I will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time does the match begin?

The third T20I will begin at 19.00 hrs IST. Toss will take place at 18.30 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-West Indies T20Is?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Nov 10, 2018

Tags : Carlos Brathwaite, Hotstar, India, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2018, Indian Cricket Team, Live Streaming, Rohit Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Star Sports, West Indies, West Indies Cricket Team, Windies

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade



fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4753 113
4 South Africa 4785 111
5 Pakistan 4207 100
6 Australia 3759 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 4911 126
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all