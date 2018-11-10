India vs West Indies: When and where to watch third T20I at Chennai, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar
Here's everything you need to know about the third T20I between India and West Indies.
Having already clinched the three-match rubber 2-0, India will be looking for a clean sweep against the West Indies when the two sides face off in the final T20 International at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
However, Chennai fans will miss their favourite "Thala" in former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been dropped from the ongoing T20I series and also the forthcoming T20I rubber in Australia later this month.
Besides for eyeing a whitewash, India will be looking to test their bench strength. AP
With the series already in India's kitty, after convincing wins in Kolkata and Lucknow, the team management had decided to rest some of the key bowlers in pacers Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav for the final match.
In such a scenario, the home side would look to test their reserve players like Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar and the uncapped Shahbaz Nadeem ahead of the challenging tour Down Under, later this month.
India's batting department will be spearheaded by skipper Rohit Sharma, who struck a blistering century to hand the hosts a comfortable 2-0 lead in the second game.
Besides Sharma, his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has also been amongst the runs, while the middle order responsibilities will be shouldered by the likes of Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the pace attack that comprises the rookie left-armer Khaleel Ahmed and the newly-added Siddharth Kaul.
India had earlier whitewashed the two-Test series against West Indies, before pulling off a 3-1 victory in the five-match ODI series. They are scheduled to travel to Australia later this month.
Here's everything you need to know about the third T20I between India and West Indies:
When will the India vs West Indies fixture take place?
The third T20I between India and West Indies will take on 11 November, 2018.
Where will the match be played?
The third India vs West Indies T20I will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
What time does the match begin?
The third T20I will begin at 19.00 hrs IST. Toss will take place at 18.30 hrs IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India-West Indies T20Is?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Nov 10, 2018
