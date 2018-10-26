Pune: Handed a reality check after West Indies salvaged a morale-boosting tie in the second game, India will be hoping to put up an improved bowling show with their frontline pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah back in action for the third ODI at Pune on October 27.

A well-oiled India hammered the Windies in the lung opener in Guwahati by eight wickets, but the gritty visitors indeed, made a statement of sorts in Visakhapatnam, by denying the hosts a victory and now have a chance to go 2-0 ahead in the five-match rubber.

However the absence of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah saw the Indian bowling unit being clobbered for 320 plus runs in both games.

With more variations in their repertoire in white ball cricket compared to the profilgate Umesh Yadav and an inconsistent Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah are expected to make a significant difference, especially in the first Powerplay and the death overs.

Here's everything you need to know about the third ODI between India and West Indies:

When will the India vs West Indies third ODI fixture take place?

The third ODI between India and West Indies will take on 27 October, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The third India vs West Indies ODI will be played in Pune.

What time does the match begin?

The third ODI will begin at 13.30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 13.00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-West Indies ODIs?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from PTI