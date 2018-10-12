India vs West Indies: When and where to watch second Test at Hyderabad, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar
Here's all you need to know about the live telecast of the second Test between India and West Indies at Hyderabad.
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, Only ODI, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan drew with Australia
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
No MeToo or CCTV in our time, but we found ways to ward off sexual predators, say veteran women journalists
-
Two, including a child, killed in Hurricane Michael; Florida witnesses 'worst' storm
-
A Star is Born movie review: Lady Gaga is honest to the bone in Bradley Cooper's assured directorial debut
-
RBI directive on data localisation: Though security agencies back move, govt may take a lenient view
-
US-China trade war: Beijing wants India on its side but accepting 'friendship' will cause New Delhi more harm than good
-
International friendlies: Kylian Mbappe sparks late comeback to rescue France from defeat against robust Iceland
-
#SingIndiaSing: Rahul DaCunha and Bugs Bhargava on staging India’s first all-original English musical
-
At Delhi's Yashwant Place Market — the fur and leather goods haven for Russian shoppers
-
कागोडू किसान सत्याग्रह : आजाद भारत में लोहिया का पहला गांधीवादी आंदोलन
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Hyderabad : अश्विन ने दिलाई पहली सफलता, पावेल पवेलियन लौटे
-
राफेल डील: जॉइंट वेंचर में ऑफसेट का सिर्फ 10% हिस्सा रिलायंस के पास- दसॉ सीईओ
-
सीतारमण की फ्रांस यात्रा पर राहुल गांधी ने उठाए थे सवाल, रक्षामंत्री ने दी सफाई
-
#MeToo: यौन उत्पीड़न के मामलों पर MP महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष ने किया एम.जे अकबर का बचाव
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4515
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
India's ruthless home run is unlikely to be challenged when the team takes on a below-par West Indies in the second Test on Friday in what threatens to be another lopsided contest.
After the hosts won the first Test by a record innings and 272 runs, there are hardly any signs that there will be a change in the script as the second Test promises to be another run-feast.
India are aiming for a clean sweep in the second Test against Windies. Reuters
Add to it, skipper Jason Holder is still not 100 percent fit and their only fast bowler of repute Shannon Gabriel is a doubtful starter for the encounter. India, on the other hand, have not made any changes to the squad that won the first game inside three days in Rajkot.
Here's everything you need to know about the second Test between India and West Indies:
When will the India vs West Indies fixture take place?
The second Test between India and West Indies will take place between 12 to 16 October, 2018.
Where will the match be played?
The India vs West Indies match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad .
What time does the match begin?
The day's play will begin at 9.30 am IST. Toss to take place at 9 am.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India-West Indies Test?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Oct 12, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: When and where to watch first Test at Rajkot, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Hyderabad: Powell overturns successful lbw appeal by Ashwin
India vs West Indies: Hosts look to solve opening conundrum, regain confidence after England debacle