India vs West Indies: When and where to watch second Test at Hyderabad, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Here's all you need to know about the live telecast of the second Test between India and West Indies at Hyderabad.

FirstCricket Staff, October 12, 2018

India's ruthless home run is unlikely to be challenged when the team takes on a below-par West Indies in the second Test on Friday in what threatens to be another lopsided contest.

After the hosts won the first Test by a record innings and 272 runs, there are hardly any signs that there will be a change in the script as the second Test promises to be another run-feast.

India are aiming for a clean sweep in the second Test against Windies. Reuters

Add to it, skipper Jason Holder is still not 100 percent fit and their only fast bowler of repute Shannon Gabriel is a doubtful starter for the encounter. India, on the other hand, have not made any changes to the squad that won the first game inside three days in Rajkot.

Here's everything you need to know about the second Test between India and West Indies:

When will the India vs West Indies fixture take place?

The second Test between India and West Indies will take place between 12 to 16 October, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs West Indies match will be played at the  Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad .

What time does the match begin?

The day's play will begin at 9.30 am IST. Toss to take place at 9 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-West Indies Test?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Hotstar, IND Vs WI, India, India Vs West Indies 2018, Live Streaming, Star Sports, Test Cricket, Virat Kohli, West Indies

