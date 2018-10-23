First Cricket
India vs West Indies: When and where to watch second ODI at Visakhapatnam, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Here's all you need to know about the live telecast of the second ODI between India and West Indies at Visakhapatnam .

FirstCricket Staff, October 23, 2018

Equipped with a top-order that is riding an unprecedented run of rich form, India are favoured to extend their dominance while West Indies face insurmountable odds to draw parity, in the second One-day International on Wednesday.

It has been a mismatch of gigantic proportions so far and it looks highly unlikely that West Indies would have much of a chance against the well-oiled machine that India seem to be at home.

File image of Umesh Yadav and Virat Kohli. AP

File image of Umesh Yadav and Virat Kohli. AP

If captain Virat Kohli adds another 81 runs to his awe-inspiring tally, he will become the fastest man to 10,000 runs in this format, surpassing the iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

The possibility of this record being broken has added to the excitement of the port city's frenzied fans.

Tendulkar took 259 innings to get there and Kohli has so far batted 204 times.

Notwithstanding the Indian bowlers' profligate display, albeit on a belter, the home team made easy work of what looked like a stiff 323-run target in the series opener, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match rubber.

Here's everything you need to know about the second ODI between India and West Indies:

When will the India vs West Indies second ODI fixture take place?

The second ODI between India and West Indies will take on 24 October, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The second India vs West Indies ODI will be played in Visakhapatnam .

What time does the match begin?

The second ODI will begin at 13.30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 13.00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-West Indies ODIs?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018

