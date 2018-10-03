India vs West Indies: When and where to watch first Test at Rajkot, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar
Here's all you need to know about the live telecast of the first Test between India and West Indies at Rajkot.
Stung by defeat in England and heading to Australia for a tough tour next month, India's cricketers are looking for some confidence-boosting home victories against the West Indies from Thursday.
The number one Test side and the winner of last week's Asia Cup start as favourites against the eighth-ranked West Indies in the series of two Tests, five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games.
India will hope to bounce back in the red-ball format after their 1-4 drubbing at England. Reuters
But India may not find it so easy, with series defeats this year in England and South Africa revealing some serious chinks in India's armour, at least away from home.
India, under talismanic captain Virat Kohli, have new faces in uncapped batsman Mayank Agarwal and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.
Siraj will bolster the pace attack led by Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav who could trouble the relatively young West Indian batting line-up.
Here's everything you need to know about the first Test between India and West Indies:
When will the India vs West Indies fixture take place?
The first Test between India and West Indies will take place between 4 to 8 October, 2018.
Where will the match be played?
The India vs West Indies match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.
What time does the match begin?
The day's play will begin at 9.30 am IST. Toss to take place at 9 am.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India-West Indies Test?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Oct 03, 2018
