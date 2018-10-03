First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAKW in BAN | 1st T20I Oct 02, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
NZW in AUS | 2nd T20I Oct 01, 2018
AUSW Vs NZW
Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
ZIM in SA Oct 03, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
WI in IND Oct 04, 2018
IND vs WI
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: When and where to watch first Test at Rajkot, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Here's all you need to know about the live telecast of the first Test between India and West Indies at Rajkot.

FirstCricket Staff, October 03, 2018

Stung by defeat in England and heading to Australia for a tough tour next month, India's cricketers are looking for some confidence-boosting home victories against the West Indies from Thursday.

The number one Test side and the winner of last week's Asia Cup start as favourites against the eighth-ranked West Indies in the series of two Tests, five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games.

India will hope to bounce back in the red-ball format after their 1-4 drubbing at England. Reuters

India will hope to bounce back in the red-ball format after their 1-4 drubbing at England. Reuters

But India may not find it so easy, with series defeats this year in England and South Africa revealing some serious chinks in India's armour, at least away from home.

India, under talismanic captain Virat Kohli, have new faces in uncapped batsman Mayank Agarwal and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Siraj will bolster the pace attack led by Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav who could trouble the relatively young West Indian batting line-up.

Here's everything you need to know about the first Test between India and West Indies:

When will the India vs West Indies fixture take place?

The first Test between India and West Indies will take place between 4 to 8 October, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs West Indies match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

What time does the match begin?

The day's play will begin at 9.30 am IST. Toss to take place at 9 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-West Indies Test?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Hotstar, IND Vs WI, India, India Vs West Indies 2018, Live Streaming, Star Sports, Test Cricket, Virat Kohli, West Indies

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all