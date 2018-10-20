A formidable India will hope to get more answers for their unresolved middle-order puzzle when they take on a reeling Windies in the five-match ODI series starting on Sunday, ticking off the home team's countdown to the 2019 World Cup.

The World Cup in England is less than eight months away and India have 18-odd games left to decide their middle order, mainly the number four position where many have been tried but with little success.

The series will also mark captain Virat Kohli's return to white-ball cricket as he had taken a much needed break during the team's triumphant campaign in Asia Cup.

Kohli is expected try out a new combination in the middle order that will see Rishabh Pant make his ODI debut, following his exploits in the longest format.

The venue, Barsapara Stadium, will be hosting its second international match after staging the debut game, a T20 between India and Australia last year. The game had made headlines for wrong reasons after the visiting team's bus was attacked on way to the hotel.

Here's everything you need to know about the first ODI between India and West Indies:

When will the India vs West Indies fixture take place?

The first ODI between India and West Indies will take on 21 October, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The 1st India vs West Indies ODI will be played in Guwahati.

What time does the match begin?

The 1st ODI will begin at 13.30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 13.00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-West Indies ODIs?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from PTI