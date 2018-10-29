Mumbai: India will look to find the 'perfect' balance in their playing eleven when they take on a resurgent West Indies in the fourth One-Day International here on Monday.

Going with five specialist bowlers in Pune on Saturday did not work for India, who ended up as the losing side for the first time in the home series against the West Indies.

With the series surprisingly tied at 1-1 and two matches to go, Virat Kohli's team finds itself in a must-win situation at the Cricket Club of India (CCI). Credit must be given to the West Indies, who have not only moved on from a dismal Test series but have given the formidable hosts a run for their money in the one-day format.

Here's everything you need to know about the first ODI between India and West Indies:

When will India vs West Indies fixture take place?



The fourth ODI between India and West Indies will take on 29 October, 2018.

Where will the match be played?



The 4th India vs West Indies ODI will be played in Mumbai.

What time does the match begin?



The 4th ODI will begin at 1330 hrs IST. Toss will take place at 1300 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-West Indies ODIs?



The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi, and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD formats.

How do I watch the match online?



The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

