First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and AUS in UAE | 3rd T20I Oct 28, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
ENG in SL | One-off T20I Oct 27, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs
WI in IND Oct 29, 2018
IND vs WI
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
PAK and NZ in UAE Oct 31, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: When and where to watch 4th ODI in Mumbai, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Here's all you need to know about the live telecast of the fourth ODI between India and West Indies in Mumbai.

FirstCricket Staff, October 29, 2018

Mumbai: India will look to find the 'perfect' balance in their playing eleven when they take on a resurgent West Indies in the fourth One-Day International here on Monday.

Going with five specialist bowlers in Pune on Saturday did not work for India, who ended up as the losing side for the first time in the home series against the West Indies.

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

With the series surprisingly tied at 1-1 and two matches to go, Virat Kohli's team finds itself in a must-win situation at the Cricket Club of India (CCI). Credit must be given to the West Indies, who have not only moved on from a dismal Test series but have given the formidable hosts a run for their money in the one-day format.

Here's everything you need to know about the first ODI between India and West Indies:

When will India vs West Indies fixture take place?

The fourth ODI between India and West Indies will take on 29 October, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The 4th India vs West Indies ODI will be played in Mumbai.

What time does the match begin?

The 4th ODI will begin at 1330 hrs IST. Toss will take place at 1300 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-West Indies ODIs?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi, and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD formats.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Hotstar, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2018, India Vs West Indies Fourth ODI, Mumbai ODI, Star Sports, Virat Kohli, When And Where To Watch

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6707 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4145 134
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2784 121
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all