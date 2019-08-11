First Cricket
India vs West Indies: When and where to watch 2nd ODI, coverage on TV and live streaming

India and West Indies face off in the second ODI on Sunday in the three-match series after the first one was washed out.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 11, 2019 12:53:30 IST

Shreyas Iyer will be auditioning for the still vacant number four slot as India would pray for some bright sunshine while taking on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. Iyer, who didn't get game time during the T20 series, was in the playing XI during the rain-affected first game, which was abandoned after 13 overs in Guyana.

India take on West Indies in second ODI in Port of Spain. AFP

There is very little chance that India will tinker with their batting order so the Mumbaikar has a better chance of getting into action during the second game.

Two matches will never be enough to cement his place but a couple of decent outings will surely reduce the pressure on the young shoulders and provide a bit of security to express himself.

He has had a good series with the A team in this part of the world, having hit two half centuries against the West Indies A. He has now got a measure of the tracks.

The team combination for the first game is an indicator that after a good World Cup at the top of the order post Shikhar Dhawan's injury, KL Rahul is being looked at as a specialist opener who will only come in place of Dhawan or Rohit Sharma in case of an injury to any one of the two.

The series is also important for Kedar Jadhav, who is next in line to get a permanent boot from the national side after Dinesh Karthik.

For the hosts, Evin Lewis got some runs in the rain abandoned first ODI while 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle couldn't fire. The Jamaican was in wretched form during his 31-ball-knock that yielded only four runs.

With the West Indies selection committee not paying heed to his request for a farewell Test match at his home ground, the next two games could well be the last of an eventful and colourful character.

Here's all you need to know about the coverage of second ODI match between West Indies and India:

When is the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match is on Sunday, 11 August 2019.

Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be played at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

What time does the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match begin?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will begin at 7 pm IST with toss taking place at 6.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed. Rishabh Pant (wk).

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, John Campbell, Keemo Paul.

(with PTI inputs)

Updated Date: Aug 11, 2019 12:53:30 IST

