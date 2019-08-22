India vs West Indies at Antigua weather update, India tour of West Indies 2019: India and the West Indies are all set to contest in a two-match Test series which will be the beginning of both teams' campaign in the World Test Championship 2019-21. While India have whitewashed the Windies in the T20I and ODI series, they will be wary of the threat posed by the hosts in the Test format as the Windies had beaten the touring England side 2-1 last year.

In the West Indies, they have made a shift from the Kookaburra to the Dukes ball for Test cricket while also developing pitches conducive for fast bowling with a green top. That has yielded results for the home side. Of the seven Test matches they have played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, they have lost just one, winning three and drawing three more. However, they'll be wary of the fact that their only loss at the ground came against India.

While India have played just one match at the venue, back in 2016, they won that particular match convincingly, by an innings and 92 runs, after setting up a mammoth score of 566 for the loss of eight wickets in the first innings.

A similar run-fest for India might not be a possibility this time considering that the West Indies' bowling unit is a reinforced bunch, confident with past successes and equipped with the lethal fast bowlers. The trio of Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach and Jason Holder will lead the Windies' pace attack.

In the last two matches at the stadium, the home side has won by a heavy margin with a win by an innings and 219 runs against Bangladesh followed up by a 10-wicket win against England last year. It is to be expected that the pitch will play to the home side's strength and make life hard for the Indian batting order which is yet again, torn over its composition, a slew of contenders not letting the Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane rest easy in his number five spot.

The weather forecast at Antigua, according to Accuweather predicts a passing shower in the morning and while partly sunny conditions will remain, the humidity will make work tough for the bowlers, particularly in the evening session as the dew factor may come into play.