First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 6 Aug 22, 2019
USA vs CAN
Canada beat USA by 4 wickets
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 5 Aug 21, 2019
BER vs CAY
Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
The Ashes Aug 22, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Headingley, Leeds
IND in WI Aug 22, 2019
WI vs IND
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies, Weather Update in Antigua today: Partly sunny day with passing showers expected

Both teams will look to get their World Test Championship campaigns off to a flying start in the two-match Test series

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 22, 2019 08:48:57 IST

India vs West Indies at Antigua weather update, India tour of West Indies 2019: India and the West Indies are all set to contest in a two-match Test series which will be the beginning of both teams' campaign in the World Test Championship 2019-21. While India have whitewashed the Windies in the T20I and ODI series, they will be wary of the threat posed by the hosts in the Test format as the Windies had beaten the touring England side 2-1 last year.

India vs West Indies, Weather Update in Antigua today: Partly sunny day with passing showers expected

India will be eager to begin their ICC Test Championship campaign with a win. Image courtesy: Twitter @BCCI

In the West Indies, they have made a shift from the Kookaburra to the Dukes ball for Test cricket while also developing pitches conducive for fast bowling with a green top. That has yielded results for the home side. Of the seven Test matches they have played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, they have lost just one, winning three and drawing three more. However, they'll be wary of the fact that their only loss at the ground came against India.

While India have played just one match at the venue, back in 2016, they won that particular match convincingly, by an innings and 92 runs, after setting up a mammoth score of 566 for the loss of eight wickets in the first innings.

A similar run-fest for India might not be a possibility this time considering that the West Indies' bowling unit is a reinforced bunch, confident with past successes and equipped with the lethal fast bowlers. The trio of Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach and Jason Holder will lead the Windies' pace attack.

In the last two matches at the stadium, the home side has won by a heavy margin with a win by an innings and 219 runs against Bangladesh followed up by a 10-wicket win against England last year. It is to be expected that the pitch will play to the home side's strength and make life hard for the Indian batting order which is yet again, torn over its composition, a slew of contenders not letting the Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane rest easy in his number five spot.

The weather forecast at Antigua, according to Accuweather predicts a passing shower in the morning and while partly sunny conditions will remain, the humidity will make work tough for the bowlers, particularly in the evening session as the dew factor may come into play.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2019 08:48:57 IST

Tags : Antigua, Bangladesh, Cricket, England, India, India Vs West Indies, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, West Indies, West Indies Vs India 2019, World Test Championship 2019

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all