Debtuant Mukesh Kumar stole the show for India in the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Trinidad, having taken two wickets during the Windies’ first innings.

Mukesh, 29, had an excellent Ranji Trophy season with Bengal, taking 22 wickets from five matches and also took seven wickets from 10 matches in IPL 2023, while playing for Delhi Capitals.

The second Test against West Indies ended a long wait for Mukesh, who had made his first-class debut against Haryana in November 2015.

On Sunday, Mukesh recalled the moment he found out he would be making his Test debut.

A Debut story filled with excitement and goosebumps Presenting with fifer star Mohd. Siraj & #TeamIndia Debutant Mukesh Kumar – By @ameyatilak the Full Interview #WIvIND | @mdsirajofficial… pic.twitter.com/SQKq9SiSnm — BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2023

“When I got to know that I was going to play, I was shocked all of a sudden. I wanted to bowl as soon as possible. I got wickets thereafter, and Virat bhai and Rohit bhai hugged me. Until recently, I had only seen them playing on TV but to play with them and to shake hands with them is a special feeling,” said Mukesh in a chat with Mohammed Siraj, a video of which was uploaded on BCCI’s Twitter handle.

“I need to be prepared at all times, whether I am playing or not. I want to attend the meetings, want to be part of the process and always follow the process. I had a gut feeling that I could play this match,” he added.

Mukesh said that his conversation with his mother was a special moment. “When I made my debut, I spoke with my mom. It was a special moment. I told her that I was now playing for my country and she was happy, my friends, all the people who had supported me were all very happy,” he said.

Mukesh finished with figures of 2/48, while Siraj claimed a five-wicket haul. West Indies were bowled out for 255 in the first innings. India declared at 181/2 in their second innings, setting the Windies a target of 365.

At stumps on Day 4, West Indies were 76/2, with Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood unbeaten.

India lead the two-match series 1-0.