India vs West Indies: Visitors will have to come up with mammoth effort to save Rajkot Test, says bowling coach Corey Collymore
Windies bowling coach Corey Collymore on Friday said that his team will have to come up with a mammoth effort to save the first Test against India.
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Is India’s #MeToo moment here? Women are angry and they are naming and shaming their abusers
-
Rahul Gandhi outlines Congress' policy roadmap ahead of 2019 polls, says he is confident of grand alliance
-
Sriram Raghavan lists 11 of his favourite thrillers of all time — from Psycho, Shutter Island to Double Indemnity
-
AMU in a spot of controversy over Jinnah again: Portrait of Pakistan founder along with Mahatma Gandhi attracts criticism
-
Troubling undercurrents undermine Cristiano Ronaldo's iron-clad defence against Kathryn Mayorga's rape allegations
-
Pakistan Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif arrested by anti-graft body in two corruption cases
-
Monsoon Music: Maharashtra sings of farmers and fruitful harvests
-
The elephant in the room: A graphic narrative on coal mining in the Hasdeo forest
-
रूस के साथ एस 400 डील कर भारत ने दिया अमेरिका को संदेश - 'हर दोस्त जरूरी होता है'
-
भारत का रूस के साथ व्यापार 20 प्रतिशत बढ़ा- पीएम मोदी
-
महिलाओं का सम्मान जरूरी, जीवन में समझें समान भागीदारः पूर्व CJI दीपक मिश्रा
-
कांग्रेस को RSS जैसा कैडर नहीं चाहिए, मुझे पार्टी को BJP नहीं बनाना- राहुल गांधी
-
कभी अपने विरोधियों को चकमा देने में माहिर दिग्विजय आखिर इन दिनों क्यों गच्चा खा रहे हैं?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4395
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Rajkot: Windies bowling coach Corey Collymore on Friday said that his team will have to come up with a mammoth effort to save the first Test against India.
The visitors were in deep trouble at stumps on the second day after being reduced to 94/6 in their first innings. India declared at mammoth 649 for nine.
"You have to be honest with yourself. India is in the ascendancy and it's only Day Two, already seriously behind so it's gonna take a mammoth effort for us to pull it back. But again, you don't come to Test match cricket to just surrender,” said Collymore, the former Windies pacer.
Windies cricketers huddle up during a training session. AP
Collymore said the team's disappointing performance on the opening day and unavailability of captain Jason Holder and lead pacer Kemar Roach pushed them back a long way.
"Yesterday was a very hard day. You have to realise again with two young gentlemen - one making debut and the other playing his second Test (Shermon Lewis and Keemo Paul) - they found it difficult with conditions, playing first time in India.
"I think the sub-continent is a hard place for any fast bowler, even with experience. I think that's the reason the captain had to rotate them a bit more today, to still give them a little bit of a chance. They were still feeling the effects from yesterday."
The 40-year-old from Barbados said the bowlers will learn a lot from the India tour including the home team's attack.
"From a bowling point of view, I stressed to the bowlers to have a look and see how well the Indians started. That's something I was talking out, our starts. If you look at yesterday, we started too wide and too short.
"Sherman was on his debut and he is a good lad, I saw him in the U-19s and in some of the practice games and he has got a fantastic record, but to me, it's still gonna be 22 yards and the lengths don't change. You have to be better at doing that going forward."
Asked if an inexperienced Windies can compete in the series, he added: "We certainly haven't come down to compete. As a group, we have come here to win, doesn't matter if you are No 1 or No 8, so yes, that's what we are here to do. Anyway, our Test and limited overs teams are quite different."
Updated Date:
Oct 05, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Visitors captain Jason Holder says team can push World No 1 side despite lack of experience
India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw's refreshing approach steals the show on Day 1 as hosts hold sway in Rajkot
India vs West Indies: Will Jason Holder suffer the Darren Sammy fate or solidify talk of team progress?