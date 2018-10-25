First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and AUS in UAE | 1st T20I Oct 24, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
ZIM in BAN | 2nd ODI Oct 24, 2018
BAN Vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
ZIM in BAN Oct 26, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 26, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli's day of statistical anomaly and the record-breaking numbers that set him apart

Here's a look at the incredible numbers behind Virat Kohli's 37th ODI century which helped him to create numerous records including becoming the fastest to reach the 10,000-run mark in 50-over format.

Umang Pabari, October 25, 2018

He came, took his time, followed his routine, completed his 10,000 runs, hit a ton and once again let his bat do the talking as he scored his 37th ODI century.

"Personally, I'm pretty proud of my innings and my milestone," Virat Kohli said in the post-match presentation and rightly so as he deserves every bit of it.

Kohli is currently demonstrating another level of consistency by having an average of 149.42 in this calendar year in ODIs.

Let's look at the numbers behind Kohli's record-breaking innings.

Kohli took 54 innings less than Tendulkar to become the fastest batsman to score 10,000 runs in ODIs. Moreover, he is the only batsman to have scored 30-plus ODI centuries at the time of completing 10,000 runs in ODIs.

VK101

However, only Tendulkar scored 10,000 runs at a younger age than Kohli in ODIs.

VK102

Kohli took just 11 innings to reach to 10,000 runs from 9,000, which is quite extra-ordinary. He is also now the fastest to score 1,000 ODI runs in a calendar year.

VK103

Kohli went past Rahul Dravid's record of amassing 10,000 runs in least time in ODIs.

VK104

Only Tendulkar has scored 1,000-plus runs in more calendar years than Kohli in ODIs now. He is the only captain to score 1,000-plus runs in a same calendar year in both ODIs and Tests in two different years (2017 and 2018).

VK105

No other Indian captain has now won more Man of the Match awards in international cricket than Kohli.

VK106

Other records:

Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs against Windies in ODIs among Indians, eclipsing Tendulkar's tally of 1573 runs.

Kohli has now scored six centuries against Windies in ODIs, which is the most by any batsman.

Kohli became the third Indian player to score 4,000-plus runs in ODIs at home after Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. He took 78 innings to reach to the milestone, which is the least by any batsman in a
home country in ODIs. Tendulkar was the previous record holder as he achieved it in 92 innings.

Kohli became the ninth captain to score 8,000 runs in international cricket. He took 137 innings for it, which is the fastest by any player.

This was Kohli's third consecutive century against Windies in ODIs. He became the second batsman after Babar Azam to achieve the feat.

Kohli also became the second captain to score two 150-plus scores after Andrew Strauss in ODIs. This was his fourth 150-plus score in ODIs overall, which is the joint third most by any player.

Kohli (59.62) was only the second player after Dhoni (51.30) to have an average above 50 at the end of the match after completing 10,000 runs in ODIs.

Kohli's 157* runs in the second ODI played at Vizag is the second highest individual score for India against Windies after Virender Sehwag's 219 at Indore in 2011.

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2018

Tags : Babar Azam, Cricket, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2018, India Vs Windies, India Vs Windies 2018, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6624 123
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all