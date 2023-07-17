Virat Kohli played a pivotal part in India’s dominant win over West Indies in the first Test in Dominica last week, scoring 76 off 182 deliveries to help India post 421/5.

The pitch at Windsor Park offered a lot of turn and bounce from the spinners, and Kohli was off to a rather sedate start. He took 81 deliveries to score his first boundary, and could not collect another one for another 43 balls.

While some fans were not impressed by Kohli’s slow start, batting coach Vikram Rathour was pleased with the former skipper, saying that he was batting well and it was all about adaptability.

“He [Virat Kohli] is batting very well. As a batting coach, I think cricket is about adaptability. Playing one type of game, he is an aggressive player who likes to dominate, but the better player is one who can change his game. Someone who can play according to the conditions and team requirements is a better player for the team,” Rathour said in a video uploaded on BCCI’s Twitter handle.

“It’s Virat’s biggest quality. He is somebody who can play different formats differently. He can change his game according to the conditions and he has shown that [several times]. On that wicket, it was turning a lot. By the time he came out to bat, there was a huge turn and bounce on offer,” added Rathour.

Rathour was happy with the way Kohli defended against left-arm spinners, and said it was a lesson for the generations to come.

“The way he defended against left-arm spinners was a lesson for many many youngsters on how to play when the ball goes away from you. The way he defended and played his innings was extremely good to watch. With the approach he is batting, he will surely score a 100.”

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared 17 wickets between them across the two West Indian innings. West Indies were trailing by 271 runs in the second innings, but were bowled out for just 130, as India clinched a 141-run win.

India lead the two-match series 1-0. The second Test will be held from 20 July in Port of Spain, Trinidad.