First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 107 runs
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
WI in IND Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli sweats it out in optional training session ahead of third ODI as he aims to improve record at Barabati stadium

In an optional net session, Kohli batted for a significant time, going for aerial as well as ground strokes.

Press Trust of India, Dec 21, 2019 18:53:06 IST

Cuttack: India skipper Virat Kohli, who has scored only 34 runs in four matches across formats at the Barabati Stadium, had an intense training session ahead of the series-deciding third ODI against West Indies on Sunday.

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli sweats it out in optional training session ahead of third ODI as he aims to improve record at Barabati stadium

File image of Virat Kohli during pre-match training. Sportzpics

In an optional net session, Kohli batted for a significant time, going for aerial as well as ground strokes.

Fastest to 10,000 ODI runs, Kohli comes to the series-decider against the West Indies in Cuttack with scores of 4 and 0 in Chennai and Visakhapatnam.

At the Barabati, on the other hand, the Indian star player totals 34 runs – 3, 22, 1, 8 – from three ODIs and one T20I, his lowest among all venues in India where he has played at least three matches.

Kohli, who skipped the last match in Cuttack, a T20I against Sri Lanka in December 2017, was first to pad up as he batted close to half an hour before taking throwdowns.

Indians also seemed pretty concerned about the heavy dew towards the evening as they trained with wet balls under the watchful eyes of fielding coach R Sridhar.

"He literally made it wet while we took catches. We are actually prepared and you know, whatever bad the circumstances would be, we are ready for it," said Shreyas Iyer.

In his assessment of the wicket, he said: "I think it's going to be really fast in the second innings and the dew factor plays a massive role. We have played here before as well against Sri Lanka and in the evening, there was dew in the outfield, it's really too much.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 21, 2019 18:53:06 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cuttack, India, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2019, Kieron Pollard, R Sridhar, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, West Indies

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all