India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli says win while batting first in third T20I crucial, lauds KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma for batting with clarity
Kohli led from the front smashing an unbeaten 70 off 29 balls as India beat West Indies by 67 runs in the third T20I on Wednesday
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA Live Now
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs MAH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs SIK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs ODS Odisha beat Chhattisgarh by an innings and 3 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs SAU Saurashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Nagaland by 110 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs MIZ Manipur beat Mizoram by 6 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs AP Chandigarh beat Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 173 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs PUD Puducherry beat Bihar by 10 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT Vs JK Jammu and Kashmir beat Uttarakhand by 253 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 50 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 11 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Botswana Women beat Kenya Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 75 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 67 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO vs USA - Dec 14th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs SCO - Dec 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 15th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 13th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 14th, 2019, 12:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE Updates: Ranji trophy, ISL matches suspended in Assam, Tripura; 21 passenger trains cancelled
-
Hours before UK votes, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn races to close election gap on Tories, Boris Johnson
-
Sensex opens over 150 points higher at 40,562, Nifty rises 47 points to 11,957; Yes Bank top gainer with over 4% jump
-
Rishi Kapoor on returning to Hindi films and his 'second stint': 'I don’t mind if the film is small. I’m not a star, I’m an actor'
-
Partition-era debate on who is Indian has been reopened by the citizenship bill, with grave consequences
-
Parliament passes Citizenship Amendment Bill: Narendra Modi hails law as proof of 'compassion, brotherhood'; Opposition says dark day for democracy
-
On board the Vivek Express, India's longest train journey, covering 9 states in 5 days
-
The Queer Take: When 'passing' is the accepted mode, at stake is a hard-earned, hard-fought culture, aesthetic
-
Champions League: Bayern Munich beat Tottenham Hotspur to stroll into Last-16; Paris Saint-Germain, Atalanta ease through
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Mumbai: India captain Virat Kohli said the best aspect of the series-clinching win over West Indies in the third and final T20I was that his team finally managed to post a big score while batting first.
While India have been good at chasing for a while now, they have been making a conscious effort to amass big totals batting first ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.
India's captain Virat Kohli bats during the third T20I against the West Indies in Mumbai. AP
Kohli led from the front smashing an unbeaten 70 off 29 balls as India beat West Indies by 67 runs in the third T20I on Wednesday.
For someone who is more of a boundary-hitter, Kohli hit seven sixes in his whirlwind knock.
"We had spoken a lot (big first innings score). It was about going out on the field and executing. I had the opportunity to do something different, which I don't usually do. I told KL to stay on till the end, and said I'll try and smash a few," said Kohli at the post-match presentation.
Kohli wanted to show a different facet of his batting and couldn't have chosen a better day than his second wedding anniversary and said the series win was a "special gift" to his wife Anushka Sharma.
"It was a pretty special innings and also being our second wedding anniversary, it was a special gift. It was a special night and one of the best innings I have played," Kohli said.
One could have been surprised by his modesty when the skipper said that he feels he can contribute across formats.
"I know that I can contribute in all formats, it's about putting your mind to it. My role becomes crucial because I have to play two roles. I'm trying to be able to play like this as well," he added.
He praised KL Rahul for his 91 off 56 balls and Rohit Sharma for his 71 off 34. The duo added 135 for the opening stand.
"You have to do it out there in the middle to gain confidence from it. I think two guys in the middle with clarity, the way Rahul and Rohit played today, that is key. Batting first (earlier), we've been too tight and hesitant, should we go for it, should we not," he said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 12, 2019 10:51:48 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: 'Great intensity, deep desire to win,' Twitter reacts as hosts' dominant display sees them clinch T20I series
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul dazzle with bat as hosts clinch series with 67-run victory in 3rd T20I
India vs West Indies: On an imperfect day, Virat Kohli's perfect manual sees hosts ace a rare tall T20I chase