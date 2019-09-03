India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli says captaincy success in Test cricket is by-product of Indian team's quality
Hanuma Vihari was undoubtedly India's find of the West Indies Test series as he emerged as the top run-getter with 289 runs that included a century and two half-centuries.
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR India Green drew with India Red
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs PNGW Bangladesh Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 6 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 USAW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat USA Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW Vs NEDW Ireland Women beat Netherlands Women by 19 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs PNGW Papua New Guinea Women beat Scotland Women by 6 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 257 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 4th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 5th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NEDW vs NAMW - Sep 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW vs THAW - Sep 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW vs BANW - Sep 3rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR vs IG - Sep 4th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi to visit Russia: Reviving New Delhi-Moscow ties key to containing China's hegemony in South Asia
-
Abrogation of Articles 370, 35A and NRC dampener pose a dichotomy of citizenship for BJP in Assam, Kashmir
-
Caste Matters author Suraj Yengde: 'There's a new class of global Brahmin of each society'
-
US Open 2019: Naomi Osaka's title defence ends with straight-sets defeat to Belinda Bencic in fourth round
-
Oya 2019: Sights and sounds from Oslo's music festival, with lessons for Indian organisers
-
Digvijaya Singh running Madhya Pradesh govt from 'behind curtain', alleges state forest minister
-
PSU bank mergers: Consolidation is no panacea as social banking goals remain with state in a vulnerable economy
-
What Spider-Man’s exit from Marvel Cinematic Universe means for the future of Tom Holland's character
-
Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters disrupt air travel; train, bus services suspended after violent clashes with police
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
Kingston: Skipper Virat Kohli is impressed with Hanuma Vihari's temperament as the youngster's self belief spreads a sense of calm in the dressing room when he is out there in the middle.
Vihari was undoubtedly India's find of the West Indies Test series as he emerged as the top run-getter with 289 runs that included a century and two half-centuries.
Virat Kohli broke MS Dhoni's record to become India's most successful Test captain. AP
No wonder his captain was effusive in his praise for the Andhra batsman.
"Hanuma was the stand-out batsman in this game. According to the surface, it was a top class innings from him. He is someone who is sure of his game and it shows. The dressing room feels calm when he's batting. That's a quality he possesses naturally," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
His willingness to learn from mistakes is also a quality that will take him places, feels world's best batsman.
"He (Hanuma) is willing to improve. He accepts and corrects his mistakes and plays with a lot of heart. Always up to do anything for the team. It's a very young career so far but he's shown why he's been backed and selected in this team," the skipper said.
The skipper was happy in the manner the victory was achieved.
"It was pretty comprehensive again. Played really good cricket over four days. Getting result in manner that you want is crucial. We were in some tricky situations. Took a lot of character from the boys collectively."
Kohli, who won a record 28th Test as captain, attributed it to the bowling unit, which has played its role in one victory after another.
"It's a by-product of the quality team we have here (becoming the most successful Indian captain). If we didn't have the bowlers we have, these results wouldn't have been possible.
"If you see these guys running in - Shami's spell today, Bumrah after having a small niggle, Ishant bowling his heart out, Jadeja bowling a long spell. Captaincy is just a C in front of your name. It's the collective effort that matters," the skipper was modesty personified.
"For us, it's just the start of the (World Test) Championship. Whatever's happened in the past is irrelevant," he said.
While West Indies batting was shoddy, Kohli rated their pace attack as top-class and as good as any top team in world cricket.
"West Indies would know the areas they need to improve on. From bowling point of view, they were outstanding. Jason (Holder) and Kemar (Roach) were the standout bowlers. Their bowling attack with the red ball here is as lethal as anyone. If they get enough runs on the board, they'll be a very dangerous opposition in Test cricket," the skipper concluded.
Updated Date:
Sep 03, 2019 01:48:42 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: Hanuma Vihari looks forward to 'playing in-front of home crowd' after Test series heroics
India vs West Indies: '2-0 as expected,' Twitter lauds Virat Kohli and Co after comprehensive Test series win over Windies
India vs West Indies: Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja lead visitors to clean sweep as Virat Kohli becomes India's most successful Test captain