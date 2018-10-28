India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli rues absence of all-rounder in side after 43-run loss to Windies in 3rd ODI
Virat Kohli blamed his bowlers for allowing West Indies to post 283 for 9 after having reduced the visitors to 227 for 8 in 43.5 overs.
Pune: Captain Virat Kohli on Saturday conceded that India badly missed an all-rounder in the third ODI and hoped the return of Kedar Jadhav will provide the side much-needed balance in the last two matches of the series.
India failed to chase down 284 to win, despite Kohli's third successive century.
Kohli blamed his bowlers for allowing West Indies to post 283 for 9 after having reduced the visitors to 227 for 8 in 43.5 overs.
File image of Virat Kohli. AP
"We bowled well, the wicket wasn't offering much in the first 35 overs. In the later half, it became difficult. From 227 for 8 we should've been chasing 250-260, max, but we gave away a little in the last 10 overs and should've closed it out better," Kohli said.
"Look when Hardik Pandya and Kedar both play, we get the extra option. When someone like Hardik is not playing, who gives you both bowling and batting option, it is difficult to get the balance.
"Kedar comes into the side in the next game, that'll give us the balance and depth in the batting. You will always drift to one side when you don't have the balance. We have to think about the perfect balance we need."
Pandya had suffered a back injury last month during the Asia Cup and is out of action since then.
The India captain also said they needed to build partnerships.
"It was a pretty gettable total. We couldn't get partnerships, which doesn't happen often. We didn't execute our plans properly."
Kohli showered accolades on West Indies for their first win on the tour.
"West Indies is an explosive side, capable of beating anyone on their day, and they deserved to win," he said.
Kohli on Saturday became the first Indian and 10th overall to score three successive hundreds in the One-day format.
Asked about his innings, Kohli said: "I don't want to talk about my batting. It is a bit embarrassing when people ask you the same thing again and again."
The India skipper said he should have executed his plans better against Marlon Samuels who removed him in the 42nd over to derail India's chase.
"I wanted to go after Marlon, but didn't execute it better. We have to take wins and losses in our stride, just a bad day in the office. We just need to execute our plans better," he said.
West Indies skipper Jason Holder praised his team for an "outstanding" performance.
"Credit to the boys. I thought we played an outstanding game. It was important to go deeper for me, something to learn there, but credit to the guys. We hung in the game, which was very important."
Holder singled out Ashley Nurse for special praise after he was adjudged the Man of the match for scoring a 22-ball 40 which helped West Indies post 283-9 and then returning to take two wickets for 43 runs.
"Nurse was outstanding, I know what to expect from him, so it was good to see him get wickets and keep things tight. I think the guys are learning better. We still have areas to touch upon," he said.
Nurse said he played freely and backed himself to go for the big shots.
"I guess it was my day. I played with a lot of free spirit. When Shai got out, I had to do something because the score was not that big. Sometimes you can be the hero, sometimes it can go down to zero as well," he said.
"If I get a 50-50 chance to win the game, I back myself to do it. Just dedicating the celebration to my Indian friend - Sunny Sohal, whom I met at the CPL.
Updated Date:
Oct 28, 2018
