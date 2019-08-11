India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli needs 19 runs more to break Javed Miandad’s 26-year-old record
Virat Kohli will look to break Javed Miandad's record in India's second ODI against West Indies on 11 August.
New Delhi: As India and West Indies get ready to lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series, skipper Virat Kohli would look to break Pakistan's Javed Miandad's 26-year-old record.
Kohli is just 19 runs away from becoming the leading run-scorer against West Indies in ODIs and breaking Miandad's record. Miandad has 1930 runs against Windies from 64 innings whereas Kohli has 1912 runs from 33 innings.
With 19 more runs, Virat Kohli will become leading run-scorer against West Indies in ODIs. AP
The first ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies was abandoned due to rain on Thursday, 8 August.
Under Kohli's leadership, the team defeated Windies 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.
The 30-year-old Kohli managed to score 106 runs in the T20I series against Windies and he played a crucial 59-run knock in the final T20I.
Kohli has been surrounded by the controversy of late as there were various media reports suggesting rift between him and vice-captain Rohit Sharma.
However, Kohli dismissed these reports at the pre-departure conference ahead of the West Indies series saying, "If I do not like a person or if I am insecure of a person, you will see that on my face or in my behaviour towards that person and that is how simple it is. I have always praised Rohit whenever I have had an opportunity because I believe he is that good. We have had no issues."
"If the team environment is not good, then the kind of game we are playing for the last two-three years, it would have not been possible. I know how important the dressing room atmosphere, the trust factor is to succeed in international cricket. Our journey from number seven to number one and such consistent performance in the ODI cricket, it cannot happen without camaraderie, respect, and understanding," he had said.
India and West Indies lock horns in the second ODI later today.
Aug 11, 2019 15:59:30 IST
