India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal's fifties hand visitors slender edge on evenly-contested Day 1 of second Test
Kohli brought up his half-century in the 55th over of the innings, and he along with Rahane ensured the team does not lose any more wicket before the tea break. India reached the score of 157/3 at the time of tea.
Kingston: India posted a score of 264/5 on day one of the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies at Sabina Park on Friday.
Both Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 42 and 27 respectively at the close of play on day one.
Kohli brought up his half-century in the 55th over of the innings. AP
After being put in to bat, India had a steady start as openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal laid down a solid foundation for the team. Both the batsmen put up a stand of 32 runs, but their resistance was cut short as Windies skipper had Rahul (13) caught at first slip.
Cheteshwar Pujara (6) once again failed to leave a mark as he was dismissed by debutant Rahkeem Cornwall, reducing India to 46/2.
Agarwal and skipper Kohli ensured that the team does not lose more wickets, and the side got to a score of 72/2 at the lunch break.
Both the batsmen resumed their innings after the lunch break and the duo was able to bring up the fifty-run stand just twenty minutes after the lunch break.
Agarwal brought up his half-century in the 38th over, but immediately after scoring fifty, the right-handed Agarwal (55) was sent back to the pavilion as he was dismissed by Holder.
Centurion from the first Test match, Ajinkya Rahane joined skipper Kohli in the middle and both batsmen played cautiously to not allow Windies to take back-to-back wickets.
Kohli brought up his half-century in the 55th over of the innings, and he along with Rahane ensured the team does not lose any more wicket before the tea break. India reached the score of 157/3 at the time of tea.
Immediately after the tea break, Kemar Roach had Rahane (24) caught at the hands of the wicket-keeper in the 60th over, reducing India to 164/4.
Vihari next came out to bat and he along with Kohli, put up a 38-run stand, but as soon as the partnership started flourishing, Kohli (76) was dismissed by Holder, reducing India to 202/5.
Wicket-keeper batsman Pant joined Vihari in the middle and the duo played cautiously to see-off the day without losing any more wickets. Both Pant and Vihari stitched an unbeaten partnership of 62 runs.
Updated Date:
Aug 31, 2019 03:59:09 IST
