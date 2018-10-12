First Cricket
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli fan breaches security at Hyderabad stadium to click selfie with Indian captain

A similar incident had happened during the first Test in Rajkot also when Kohli was surrounded by two pitch invaders trying to take selfies.

Press Trust of India, October 12, 2018

Hyderabad: Fans breaching security cordon to get up close with Virat Kohli is becoming a new norm as a spectator reached up to the India skipper during the first day of the second Test here Friday.

A cricket fan (L) enters the pitch to take a selfie and hug Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (C) during the first day's play of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on October 12, 2018. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT

Like his fan, another one had entered the ground to click a selfie with Virat Kohli during first Test in Rajkot. AFP

It happened an hour into the morning session when a man climbed the barricade and sprinted around 70 metres towards Kohli before engaging in a tight hug and then trying to take a selfie with the skipper.

Kohli was seen trying to avoid the man's hug as the security personnel came and whisked him away.

A similar incident had happened during the first Test in Rajkot also when Kohli was surrounded by two pitch invaders trying to take selfies.

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2018

