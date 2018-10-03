First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAKW in BAN | 1st T20I Oct 02, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
NZW in AUS | 2nd T20I Oct 01, 2018
AUSW Vs NZW
Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
ZIM in SA Oct 03, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
WI in IND Oct 04, 2018
IND vs WI
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli clarifies stance on Karun Nair's exclusion, says all decisions not being made from 'one place'

Hanuma Vihari, who was not originally picked in the England-bound squad, pipped Nair to make his debut in the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

Press Trust of India, October 03, 2018

Rajkot: India captain Virat Kohli Wednesday asserted that it is not his space to comment on the controversial omission of Karun Nair from the Test squad and contrary to the growing belief, all decisions are not being made from "one place".

Nair's exclusion from the two-Test squad for the home series against the West Indies triggered a controversy as he was dropped despite warming the bench through the five-Test series against England.

File image of Virat Kohli. PTI

File image of Virat Kohli. PTI

Hanuma Vihari, who was not originally picked in the England-bound squad, pipped Nair to make his debut in the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

"Selectors have already spoken about it and it is not my place to say. There are selectors doing their job. You can conveniently merge everything and make it a circle where everyone is doing their job and not focusing on what people are saying on the outside," Kohli said on the eve of the series-opener against the West Indies.

"If a person has spoken about it already, it should not be brought in here again. The chief selector has already spoken to the player of what I know. I don't think I need to comment on that.

"Selection is not my job. As a team we are doing what we are supposed to. Everyone should be aware of their respective jobs."

The skipper asserted that no joint decisions are taken and all stakeholders are aware of their respective jobs.

"People should also realise that it is not a joint thing everywhere. That is the confusion right now where people are combining everything and thinking everything is happening from one place which is not true," said Kohli, dismissing the perception that captain and the rest of the team management have a significant say in selection matters.

After chief selector MSK Prasad clarified that Nair was spoken to at length over his omission, Harbhajan Singh slammed the logic behind dropping the Karnataka batsman.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Hanuma Vihari, Harbhajan Singh, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2018, Karun Nair, MSK Prasad, Virat Kohli, West Indies

Also See

Three warm-up exercises and one fitness watch to get you fit




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all