India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli backs 'intelligent' Ambati Rayudu to solve hosts' No 4 problem
Ambati Rayudu scored 81-ball 100 as India defeated Windies by 224 runs in the 4th ODI to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 224 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 43 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Ayodhya case: Frustrated devotees accuse govt of making false promises of a Ram temple as SC postpones hearing
-
India-Japan vision statement: Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe engineer sedate yet steady strengthening of ties
-
Sensex rallies over 700 points to close at 34,067 buoyed by heavy buying, Nifty up 220 points; banking shares hog limelight
-
French Open 2018 takeaways: Kento Momota, Tai Tzu Ying proved to be beatable, Chen Long's comeback and more
-
Rahul Gandhi’s temple run in Madhya Pradesh: Why the BJP should not be smug about Hindu votes
-
Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival weekend highlights: Jafar Panahi's 3 Faces, Adina Pintilie's Touch Me Not, spotting Sriram Raghavan
-
The Macho Paradox: Excerpt from Jackson Katz's book on why violence against women is a men’s issue
-
Jagte Raho: Kush Badhwar and Pallavi Paul speak to the virus
-
जब बाल कवि बैरागी ने कहा कि ‘मैं मनुष्य नहीं मिनिस्टर था’
-
मध्यप्रदेश चुनाव 2018: इंदौर में राहुल गांधी का रोड शो, सिंधिया और कमलनाथ भी मौजूद
-
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI in Mumbai: गेंदबाजों ने वेस्टइंडीज को रोहित शर्मा से भी जीतने नहीं दिया
-
J&K: भारतीय सेना ने पाकिस्तान आर्मी हेडक्वार्टर को निशाना बनाकर लिया बदला
-
इंडोनेशिया विमान हादसा: लॉयन एयरलाइन का इतिहास बताता है, आखिर क्यों हुई इतनी बड़ी दुर्घटना
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6739
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4145
|134
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2784
|121
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Mumbai: India captain Virat Kohli again backed Ambati Rayudu for the critical number four slot after the "intelligent" batsman reposed his skipper's faith with a less-than-a-run-a-ball century in the fourth ODI against the West Indies here Monday.
India recorded one of their biggest wins in the 50-over cricket with a 224-demolition of the visitors, following blazing hundreds by Rayudu and Rohit Sharma.
Ambati Rayudu scored 81-ball 100 against Windies in 4th ODI. AP
"Rayudu has taken his chance with both hands. We need to back him till the 2019 World Cup. He reads the game well, so we are happy that someone intelligent is batting at number four," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
India were ruthless, barely two days after the shocking defeat in Pune, to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.
"Yes, (we) ticked all the boxes. We were clinical in all departments. We got into rhythm. We are known to bounce back and it was another example. Khaleel (Ahmed) was good with pitching it in the right areas, making the ball talk, and swinging it both ways," the skipper said.
Defending 377, young pacer Khaleel (3/13) impressed upfront before chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (3/42)) ran through the West Indies' tail to bowl them out for 153 in 36.2 overs.
This was Rohit's 21st ODI century and seventh 150-plus score, having notched up one in the series opener.
"Very clinical right from the start. After losing two wickets, I had mentioned this earlier about having a big partnership and that was a game-changing partnership," said Rohit, who as declared as the man-of-the-match.
he added, "Once you are set, you got to make it count and that is what me and Rayudu did in the middle. We carried for as long as we did.
"Heartening to see the way we bowled as bowling unit. It was a long time coming, this kind of performance from the bowlers."
The Mumbaikar also picked up three catches in what was an all-round display by him and his team.
"I've been doing some slip-catching for a while. I can hear Virat laugh there.
"Especially if you're fielding in the slips for Kuldeep, it isn't easy to read his hands. When you play him in the nets, it is easy to understand when he is going to bowl that googly and I got to be ready for it," Rohit said.
The West Indies chase never really got going as they lost half of their side inside the 50-run mark with Khaleel doing the bulk of the damage.
"We didn't play well enough. We allowed them to score too many runs. We never got going with the bat and the application definitely was not there. Lost wickets up front and didn't get enough momentum," West Indies captain Jason Holder said.
The Indians dished out an impressive effort on the field, inflicting two run outs besides Rohit's three fine catches in the slips.
Holder said, "Run-outs are something that you don't want in One day or in any limited overs cricket. Two of our better players as well and it really set us back up front. It was a lot to do to rebuild to get up to 370 odd.
"Obviously I have been hearing that (batting up the order) for a long while. The structure of the team probably needs to be looked at and obviously I want to get up the order as well. Probably, next game you could see that.
Updated Date:
Oct 29, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu centuries headline hosts' mammoth triumph; lead series 2-1
India vs West Indies: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah recalled for last three ODIs; Mohammed Shami dropped
India vs West Indies: Hosts announce unchanged 12-man squad for 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam