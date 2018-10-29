First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 4th ODI Oct 29, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 224 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE | 3rd T20I Oct 28, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE Oct 31, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
WI in IND Nov 01, 2018
IND vs WI
Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli backs 'intelligent' Ambati Rayudu to solve hosts' No 4 problem

Ambati Rayudu scored 81-ball 100 as India defeated Windies by 224 runs in the 4th ODI to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Press Trust of India, October 29, 2018

Mumbai: India captain Virat Kohli again backed Ambati Rayudu for the critical number four slot after the "intelligent" batsman reposed his skipper's faith with a less-than-a-run-a-ball century in the fourth ODI against the West Indies here Monday.

India recorded one of their biggest wins in the 50-over cricket with a 224-demolition of the visitors, following blazing hundreds by Rayudu and Rohit Sharma.

Ambati Rayudu scored 81-ball 100 against Windies in 4th ODI. AP

Ambati Rayudu scored 81-ball 100 against Windies in 4th ODI. AP

"Rayudu has taken his chance with both hands. We need to back him till the 2019 World Cup. He reads the game well, so we are happy that someone intelligent is batting at number four," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

India were ruthless, barely two days after the shocking defeat in Pune, to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

"Yes, (we) ticked all the boxes. We were clinical in all departments. We got into rhythm. We are known to bounce back and it was another example. Khaleel (Ahmed) was good with pitching it in the right areas, making the ball talk, and swinging it both ways," the skipper said.

Defending 377, young pacer Khaleel (3/13) impressed upfront before chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (3/42)) ran through the West Indies' tail to bowl them out for 153 in 36.2 overs.

This was Rohit's 21st ODI century and seventh 150-plus score, having notched up one in the series opener.

"Very clinical right from the start. After losing two wickets, I had mentioned this earlier about having a big partnership and that was a game-changing partnership," said Rohit, who as declared as the man-of-the-match.

he added, "Once you are set, you got to make it count and that is what me and Rayudu did in the middle. We carried for as long as we did.

"Heartening to see the way we bowled as bowling unit. It was a long time coming, this kind of performance from the bowlers."

The Mumbaikar also picked up three catches in what was an all-round display by him and his team.

"I've been doing some slip-catching for a while. I can hear Virat laugh there.

"Especially if you're fielding in the slips for Kuldeep, it isn't easy to read his hands. When you play him in the nets, it is easy to understand when he is going to bowl that googly and I got to be ready for it," Rohit said.

The West Indies chase never really got going as they lost half of their side inside the 50-run mark with Khaleel doing the bulk of the damage.

"We didn't play well enough. We allowed them to score too many runs. We never got going with the bat and the application definitely was not there. Lost wickets up front and didn't get enough momentum," West Indies captain Jason Holder said.

The Indians dished out an impressive effort on the field, inflicting two run outs besides Rohit's three fine catches in the slips.

Holder said, "Run-outs are something that you don't want in One day or in any limited overs cricket. Two of our better players as well and it really set us back up front. It was a lot to do to rebuild to get up to 370 odd.

"Obviously I have been hearing that (batting up the order) for a long while. The structure of the team probably needs to be looked at and obviously I want to get up the order as well. Probably, next game you could see that.

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2018

Tags : Ambati Rayudu, Cricket, India, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2018, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli, Windies

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6739 120
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4145 134
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2784 121
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all