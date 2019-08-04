Virat Kohli-led India will look to clinch the series by winning the second T20I against the West Indies at the Central Broward Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday. Having won the low-scoring first T20I by four wickets, Kohli will hope that his players will not be complacent after Saturday's victory and will give their best on Sunday.

Pacer Navdeep Saini, who was making his debut in national colours, was star for his team on Saturday, picking three wickets in the first innings of the match. He ended up with bowling figures of 3/17 in four overs, which also included a maiden over. His exploits with the ball and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 2/19 in his spell of four overs were key factors in the West Indies below-par score of 95/9.

The chase ended up being a bit tricky for India as they lost six wickets in the process but won the match in 17.2 overs.

"Navdeep is a rarity with his raw pace," skipper Kohli said in the post-match presentation after debutant's impressive effort.

"We can only hope he kicks on from there. It wasn't the best pitch because of all the weather around. Everyone did a great job to get the match underway on time," Kohli added.

Saini said he could not believe himself when he was handed the India cap to play in the match.

"When I received the India cap (on Saturday morning), I could not believe that today is the day which I was waiting for," Saini told his senior pace colleague Bhuvneshwar Kumar in an interview posted on BCCI Twitter handle.

West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite said his team failed to read the conditions and they would fight to keep the series alive.

"Once again I don't think we assessed the conditions properly," said West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite said.

"We just have to keep on playing positively though and come at them hard for the second match to keep the series alive."

After the second T20I, the tour will shift to the Caribbean, with the third T20I taking place at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Squads:

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

The match will start at 8 pm and will be live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The game can also be streamed on SonyLiv.