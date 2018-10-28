India vs West Indies: Under-fire MS Dhoni slogs it out in optional practice session ahead of fourth ODI
Under pressure to deliver, a determined Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday slogged it out at the Cricket Club of India ahead of the fourth One-Day International between India and West Indies.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6707
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4145
|134
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2784
|121
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Despite it being an 'optional' session, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman, who was dropped for the T20I series against West Indies and Australia, batted in the nets for over 45 minutes, facing local bowlers.
File image of MS Dhoni. AFP
Dhoni, who has of late struggled to get big scores in ODIs, was also seen having a brief chat with the team's assistant coach Sanjay Bangar.
India take on the West Indies in the fourth ODI on Monday after the visitors levelled the five-match series 1-1 with a 43-run morale boosting win in Pune on Saturday.
Opener Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayadu, who is looking to consolidate the number four spot, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also practised during the session.
Before padding up, Jadeja also bowled to his teammates.
Maharashtra player Kedar Jadhav, who has recovered from a hamstring injury and is likely to feature in Monday's match, also honed his skills.
West Indies did not have any practice session on Sunday.
Updated Date:
Oct 28, 2018
