India crushed Windies by an innings and 272 runs inside three days of the first Test in Rajkot to go 1-0 up in the two-match series on Saturday.

Shot out for 181 in their first innings and made to follow on, West Indies collapsed for 196 in their second in third day’s final session with Kieran Powell top-scoring for them with a counter-attacking 83.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav (5-57) was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming his first five-for in Test cricket as West Indies lost 14 wickets on Saturday.

The humongous win helped India enhance their reputation as an unbeatable home side but Windies capitulation was an extremely sorry sight for cricket fans.

Once the best cricketing side, Windies have now been reduced to a punching bag and the similar concern was shared on Twitter.

That’s too easy a win. Batting twice, WI couldn’t cross the follow- on score. Will remember this for Shaw and Pant’s fearlessness — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 6, 2018

So 8 sessions is all it took. That’s as clinical as it gets. Really impressed with the all-round bowling effort. #IndvWI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 6, 2018

Wasn’t really a contest that one. Easy win and India doing what they do so well in these conditions. Good game for almost everyone. #IndvWI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 6, 2018

A comfortable win for India today. Congratulations @BCCI. And, this tour is definitely going to be a good learning experience for this young Windies side. #INDvWI — R P Singh (@rpsingh) October 6, 2018

Sad to see this situation of West Indies cricket.. there was a time when people fear playing against them.. hope they do get some good players and compete at international level.. https://t.co/9UK1F2FUMU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 6, 2018

The victory also helped India to set new records along with registering their biggest Test win.

This is India's biggest win in Test cricket! Today: inns & 272 runs Prev: inns & 262 runs vs Afghanistan @ Bangalore June 2018#IndvWI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 6, 2018

This was India's 100th win at home in Tests - fourth team to achieve the feat after Australia, England and South Africa.#INDvWI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 6, 2018

With inputs from Reuters