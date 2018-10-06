India vs West Indies: Twitterati label hapless visitors 'Waste Indies' after suffering innings loss at Rajkot
Virat Kohli's India defeated West Indies by an innings and 272 runs at Rajkot to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series
India crushed Windies by an innings and 272 runs inside three days of the first Test in Rajkot to go 1-0 up in the two-match series on Saturday.
Shot out for 181 in their first innings and made to follow on, West Indies collapsed for 196 in their second in third day’s final session with Kieran Powell top-scoring for them with a counter-attacking 83.
Kuldeep Yadav took a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the match. AFP
Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav (5-57) was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming his first five-for in Test cricket as West Indies lost 14 wickets on Saturday.
The humongous win helped India enhance their reputation as an unbeatable home side but Windies capitulation was an extremely sorry sight for cricket fans.
Once the best cricketing side, Windies have now been reduced to a punching bag and the similar concern was shared on Twitter.
The victory also helped India to set new records along with registering their biggest Test win.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Oct 06, 2018
