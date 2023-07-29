India take on the West Indies in the 2nd ODI at Bridgetown on Saturday with an eye on clinching the three-match series. The spinners were in immaculate form in the opening game on Thursday, helping the team to a comfortable five-wicket win.

Abhinav Mukund, JioCinema expert, reckons the visitors will not make any changes to the XI for this match. “No, I don’t see India making any changes to the playing XI primarily because they have handed a debut to Mukesh Kumar and also given him the new ball. Hardik Pandya and Mukesh Kumar will open the bowling in this series.”

The former India opener added: “They tried out Hardik with the new ball for just the second time in ODIs and more so the batting order was also tinkered around with a little bit. As far as bowling is concerned, I don’t see them making any changes because I know Chahal (Yuzvendra) will be getting a game at some point.”

Another JioCinema expert, Nikhil Chopra, feels India, however, could make a change to the XI today. “The only change that I feel can happen is in the spin department as both Axar Patel and Yuzi Chahal are sitting out. Ravindra Jadeja had a pretty good day on Thursday, with him getting three wickets and also scoring an unbeaten 16. So, if any changes are there then it’s in the spin department.”

Shubman Gill has not had the best of outings on this tour. Would India be slightly concerned? Mukund said: “I think it’s too early to talk about Shubman Gill’s failure because he has had a phenomenal last couple of years. It is important as a viewer and as an Indian cricket fan to not mess up formats. I feel we always tend to mix up formats and we tend to drop here and there, and we tend to associate form concerned with certain formats. The Test format is done with. As far as ODIs are concerned, Shubman Gill is our top player, and I think he should go to the World Cup. I don’t think his form is a concern. I’m sure he’ll be back with a bang.”

Catch all the action from the 2nd ODI of India’s Tour of the West Indies on Saturday, July 29, 7:00 PM onwards, LIVE on JioCinema