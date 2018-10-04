Teenager Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a century on debut in the first Test against West Indies in Rajkot on Thursday.

Shaw, who is 18 years and 329 days old, reached his hundred off just 99 deliveries in the second session on day one.

He becomes India's second youngest century-maker after Sachin Tendulkar, who in 1990 was 17 years and 107 days when he scored 119 not out against in England in Manchester, but that was in his ninth Test match.

Shaw is the seventh youngest international batsman to score his first Test century. He is also the third batsman after Shikhar Dhawan (85 balls) and Dwayne Smith (93) to hit his debut ton in under 100 balls.

Shaw, a diminutive right-hander, reached the landmark with two runs off paceman Keemo Paul and punched his fist in the air as he was given a standing ovation by the home crowd. And as always Twitter went berserk...

Prithvi Shaw's mini timeline #INDvWI 14 yrs – Scores 546 for school

17 – Makes FC debut

17 – Century in Ranji & Duleep Trophy

18 – Leads India U19 to WC title

18 – Has 5 FC 100s, plays IPL

18 years, 329 days – Set to play his maiden Test — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) October 3, 2018

First ball of Test cricket Prithvi Shaw plays the most important shot in Test cricket. The leave alone.#INDvWI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 4, 2018

This was Prithvi Shaw in 2011. Today, he makes his debut for India. Inspirational rags to riches story. pic.twitter.com/HhftZcDUXF — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) October 4, 2018

Youngest Test Centurions Mohammad Ashraful - 17y 61d

Mushtaq Mohammad - 17y 78d

Sachin Tendulkar - 17y 107d

Hamilton Masakadza - 17y 352d

Imran Nazir - 18y 154d

Saleem Malik - 18y 323d

***PRITHVI SHAW - 18 y 329d***

Shahid Afridi - 18y 333d#INDvWI #PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/mkmhSrpi2o — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) October 4, 2018

Such a beautiful moment for young @PrithviShaw. Almost a child. Bats like he knows no fear. No inhibitions. This is a different generation! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 4, 2018

Well played @PrithviShaw the Indian dressing room is chuffed and rightly so! Hundred on debut and many more to come. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 4, 2018

Credit to selectors for getting Shaw in the mix at the right time, before he hardens a technique to dominate clueless domestic attack. He will still be tested against better attacks in tougher conditions but he will have time on his side to make adjustments. — cricBC (@cricBC) October 4, 2018

This boy is class and a lambi race ka ghoda- Prithvi Shaw. So good to watch #IndvWI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 4, 2018

Wonderful century on debut for Prithvi Shaw. Great to see a 18 year old go out and play his natural game. Got a bright future. #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/e86XPsg6ho — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 4, 2018

What a moment! 18 years of age, debuting for India's test cricket squad and scores a century! 💯 Well done Prithvi Shaw! #INDvWI @PrithviShaw — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 4, 2018

With inputs from AFP