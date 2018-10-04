First Cricket
India vs West Indies: 'This boy is class and lambi race ka ghoda', Twitter reacts to Prithvi Shaw's ton on debut

How Twitter reacted to Prithvi Shaw becoming the youngest Indian debutant to score a Test century.

FirstCricket Staff, October 04, 2018

Teenager Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a century on debut in the first Test against West Indies in Rajkot on Thursday.

Shaw, who is 18 years and 329 days old, reached his hundred off just 99 deliveries in the second session on day one.

He becomes India's second youngest century-maker after Sachin Tendulkar, who in 1990 was 17 years and 107 days when he scored 119 not out against in England in Manchester, but that was in his ninth Test match.

Shaw is the seventh youngest international batsman to score his first Test century. He is also the third batsman after Shikhar Dhawan (85 balls) and Dwayne Smith (93) to hit his debut ton in under 100 balls.

Shaw, a diminutive right-hander, reached the landmark with two runs off paceman Keemo Paul and punched his fist in the air as he was given a standing ovation by the home crowd. And as always Twitter went berserk...

With inputs from AFP

