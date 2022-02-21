India vs West Indies: Tendulkar, Pathan lead as cricket fraternity congratulates Men in Blue after series sweep

India registered a 3-0 clean sweep by beating West Indies by 17 runs in the third and final T20I on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India had set a target of 185 for West Indies. Deepak Chahar dismissed Kyle Mayers early, followed by Shai Hope in the next over. However, Chahar had to walk off the field soon after due to a hamstring injury.

Harshal Patel and Venkatesh Iyer took two wickets each. Wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran kept his side alive with a fine 47-ball 67. He was joined by Romario Shepherd, who fell for 61 to Shardul Thakur. Thakur took another wicket and West Indies managed 167 for nine.

Earlier, the Windies won the toss and elected to field first. Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed early as Jason Holder struck. However, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer’s partnership put on an impressive 50-run stand. Iyer was dismissed by Hayden Walsh on 25 and Kishan was sent back by Roston Chase on 34.

Next up, bowlers Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer’s partnership guided India to a respectable 184 for five. Yadav’s fine 31-ball 65 and Iyer’s 35 off 19 balls led the hosts to a series sweep. Thakur, Patel, Iyer and Chahar also made valuable contributions by taking two wickets each.

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav was declared both, Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

West Indies faced their third successive bilateral series defeat away from home. The first was when they lost to new Zealand 0-2 in 2020-21 and the second defeat came when WI lost to Pakistan 0-3 in 2021-22.

As India registered a clean sweep, the cricket fraternity was overjoyed and took to Twitter to congratulate the ‘Men in Blue’ for their stunning performances.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Indian cricket team for another whitewash.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded captain Rohit Sharma for his fantastic management of bowlers during the third T20I against West Indies.

Winning this game with one bowler short was special. Captain Rohit Sharma was fantastic in managing the bowlers. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 20, 2022

Former Indian cricketer and one of the most destructive batters of all-time, Virendra Sehwag praised Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Venkatesh Iyer for their power-packed performances.

A good series win for Team India. Many positives. SKY, Harshal, Bishnoi , #venkateshiyer , all doing brilliantly. Harshal in the death overs was phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/w2oLeM6aZg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 20, 2022

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad lauded Venkatesh Iyer's performance throughout the series. He also complimented Indian bowlers for their marvelous conduct despite the dew present on the field.

A clean sweep for #TeamIndia.

My namesake Venkatesh Iyer showed great temperament throughout the series and the bowling in the end overs in the last two matches from India was outstanding despite the dew. Good series win #IndvWI — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was next in line to comment. He praised Suryakumar and Venkatesh Iyer’s partnership on the field.

Surya u beauty @surya_14kumar enjoyed watching it .. lovely to see @venkateshiyer getting into the groove at number 6 .. superb for india 🇮🇳 #INDvWI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 20, 2022

Former India cricketer S Badrinath also congratulated captain Rohit Sharma on Team India’s victory.

