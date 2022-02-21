Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs West Indies: Tendulkar, Pathan lead as cricket fraternity congratulates Men in Blue after series sweep

  • FP Trending
  • February 21st, 2022
  • 12:21:30 IST

India registered a 3-0 clean sweep by beating West Indies by 17 runs in the third and final T20I on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India had set a target of 185 for West Indies. Deepak Chahar dismissed Kyle Mayers early, followed by Shai Hope in the next over. However, Chahar had to walk off the field soon after due to a hamstring injury.

Harshal Patel and Venkatesh Iyer took two wickets each. Wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran kept his side alive with a fine 47-ball 67. He was joined by Romario Shepherd, who fell for 61 to Shardul Thakur. Thakur took another wicket and West Indies managed 167 for nine.

Earlier, the Windies won the toss and elected to field first. Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed early as Jason Holder struck. However, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer’s partnership put on an impressive 50-run stand. Iyer was dismissed by Hayden Walsh on 25 and Kishan was sent back by Roston Chase on 34.

Next up, bowlers Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer’s partnership guided India to a respectable 184 for five. Yadav’s fine 31-ball 65 and Iyer’s 35 off 19 balls led the hosts to a series sweep. Thakur, Patel, Iyer and Chahar also made valuable contributions by taking two wickets each.

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav was declared both, Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

West Indies faced their third successive bilateral series defeat away from home. The first was when they lost to new Zealand 0-2 in 2020-21 and the second defeat came when WI lost to Pakistan 0-3 in 2021-22.

As India registered a clean sweep, the cricket fraternity was overjoyed and took to Twitter to congratulate the ‘Men in Blue’ for their stunning performances.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Indian cricket team for another whitewash.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded captain Rohit Sharma for his fantastic management of bowlers during the third T20I against West Indies.

Former Indian cricketer and one of the most destructive batters of all-time, Virendra Sehwag praised Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Venkatesh Iyer for their power-packed performances.

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad lauded Venkatesh Iyer's performance throughout the series. He also complimented Indian bowlers for their marvelous conduct despite the dew present on the field.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was next in line to comment. He praised Suryakumar and Venkatesh Iyer’s partnership on the field.

Former India cricketer S Badrinath also congratulated captain Rohit Sharma on Team India’s victory.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 21, 2022 12:21:30 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs West Indies Highlights, 1st T20I at Kolkata: India win by 6 wickets
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies Highlights, 1st T20I at Kolkata: India win by 6 wickets

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score: Sensible stuff from India. They don't need to do anything out of the box and extraordinary. They take singles and twos off the first four balls then there was one full toss to be hit but Suryakumar miscues it to the off side for a single. Shepherd then delives a full toss again, it's the dew effect it seems, Iyer smacks it to long on for a FOUR. 10 runs off the over. 9 NEEDED OFF 12 NOW.

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma says 'focus on Blue', IPL batting slot will not be considered for national team
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma says 'focus on Blue', IPL batting slot will not be considered for national team

He said that now that auctions are over, focus will be on national duty and that's something the team management has made clear to the players.

India vs West Indies: Hosts pay respect to late Lata Mangeshkar by sporting black armbands in 1st ODI
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies: Hosts pay respect to late Lata Mangeshkar by sporting black armbands in 1st ODI

A Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) official said that the Indian flag will be flown at half-mast at the stadium and there will be no celebrations held by the state cricket body