India and West Indies will clash in the last chapter of the tour with five T20I matches spread out over the Caribbean islands and the United States. After India won both the Test (1-0) and ODI (2-1) series, they would aim a sweep across formats.

It all gets underway at the the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on August 3. The same venue will host the second T20I before the teams move to Providence Stadium in Guyana for the third fixture. The last two matches will be played in Lauderhill, Florida.

India vs West Indies in T20Is

India have won the last four consecutive bilateral T20I series between these two teams. The last time West Indies triumphed was in 2017 (1-0 in a solitary clash). A year earlier, West Indies won a two-match T20I series 1-0 but one of the matches was a no result.

Head-to-head

Played 25, India won 17, West Indies won 7, No Result 1

India and West Indies have played each other 25 times with India winning 17 and West Indies winning 7. One game ended without a result. When playing in the West Indies, the hosts have won three times and visiting India have won four contests. India lead 5-2 at neutral venues.

Last 5 India vs West Indies T20I matches

India have won eight of last nine matches between these two teams in the shortest format.

29 July 2022: India won by 68 runs

1 August 2022: West Indies won by 5 wickets

2 August 2022: India won by 7 wickets

6 August 2022: India won by 59 runs

7 August 2022: India won by 88 runs

More stats from India vs West Indies T20Is

Highest total: 245/6 by West Indies in 2016

Lowest total: 95 by West Indies in 2019

Biggest win: 88 runs for India in 2022

Smallest win: 1 run for West Indies in 2016

Most runs: Rohit Sharma (693 runs from 22 matches)

Highest score: Evin Lewis (125*) in 2017

Highest strike rate (more than 1 match): Harbhajan Singh (200)

Most fifties: Virat Kohli (6 from 14 matches)

Most ducks: Odean Smith (2)

Most sixes: Rohit Sharma (39)

Most sixes in an inning: Evin Lewis (12)

Highest strike rate in an innings: Virat Kohli (241.37)

Centurions: Evin Lewis (125 and 100), KL Rahul (110) and Rohit Sharma (111)

Most runs in a series: Nicholas Pooran (184 from 3 matches)

Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (13 from 18 matches)

Best bowling figures in an innings: Obed McCoy (6/17 in 2022)

Bowlers with 4-wicket spells: Darren Sammy (4/16), Dwayne Bravo (4/38), Obed McCoy (6/17), Ravi Bishnoi (4/16)

Most runs conceded in an inning: Obed McCoy (4 overs, 66 runs)

Most wickets in a series: Obed McCoy (9 wickets)

Most wicket-keeper catches: Rishabh Pant (9)

Most wicket-keeping dismissals in an innings: Dinesh Karthik (3)

Most wicket-keeping dismissals in a series: Devon Thomas (5)

Most catches: Rohit Sharma (12)

Most catches in an inning: Lendl Simmons (3)

Most catches in a series: Deepak Hooda (5)

Highest partnership: 135 runs between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

Most matches played: Rohit Sharma (22)

Most matches as captain: Rohit Sharma (10)