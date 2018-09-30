India vs West Indies: Sunil Ambris slams century as two-day warm-up match against Board President's XI ends in draw
Sunil Ambris struck a quickfire unbeaten century to guide Windies to 366 for seven in response to Board President's XI's 360 for six declared as the lone two-day warm-up match ended in a tame draw in Vadodara on Sunday.
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 9 wickets
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs AFG Afghanistan tied with India
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Apple executive's murder in Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath's 'thok denge' approach as culpable as rouge cop Chaudhary
-
Lord Ram for BJP, Shiva for Congress, Vishnu for SP: Hindu gods likely to take centrestage in UP ahead of 2019 polls
-
Typhoon Trami bears down on flood-battered Japan; over 1,100 flights cancelled, evacuation ordered for 7 lakh households
-
With their silence on Tanushree Dutta’s allegations, men of Bollywood have shown unbending solidarity
-
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: With improved defence, Telugu Titans look to make Rahul Chaudhari's heroics count
-
UN में सुषमा स्वराज की लताड़ के जवाब में पाक ने RSS और योगी आदित्यनाथ को घसीटा
-
पाक ने किया नियमों का उल्लंघन, भारतीय सीमा में घुसा पाक हेलीकॉप्टर
-
PM मोदी की 48वीं 'मन की बात': हमने दूसरे की जमीन पर कभी नजरें नहीं गड़ाई, जानिए बड़ी बातें
-
ना कभी मंटो मर सकता है और ना उसके किरदार
-
विवेकहीनों ने ‘विवेक’ का खून कर दिया, इकलौती चश्मदीद ‘सना’ को सुरक्षित कैसे और कौन रखेगा?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Vadodara: Sunil Ambris struck a quickfire unbeaten century to guide Windies to 366 for seven in response to Board President's XI's 360 for six declared as the lone two-day warm-up match ended in a tame draw in Vadodara on Sunday.
Windies batsmen in action on Day 2 of the two-day warm-up game against Board President's XI. Image courtesy: Twitter @windiescricket
Ambris took the attack to the opposition as he smashed 114 not out in just 98 balls with the help of 17 boundaries and five sixes to stake his claim for a spot in the Windies playing eleven for the first Test against India starting in Rajkot on 4 October.
Earlier replying to India's total, Windies got off to a good start with Kraigg Braithwaite (52) and Kieran Powell (44) stitching 105 runs for the opening stand before retiring to give other batsmen a go.
Shai Hope made 36, while wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich scored 65 before Ambris took the centrestage and blew away the BP XI's bowlers with his power-hitting.
Young pacer Avesh Khan starred for BP XI with the ball with figures of four for 60, while left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar (2/126) picked up two wickets.
Fast bowler Basil Thampi was not utilised much as he proved to be mighty expensive, giving away 17 runs off his two overs.
Brief Scores:
Board President's XI: 360 for 6 decl in 90 overs.
Windies: 366 for 7 in 89 overs (Sunil Ambris 114 not out, Shane Dowrich 65; Avesh Khan 4/60).
Updated Date:
Sep 30, 2018
Also See
Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Bawne power Board President's XI to 360/6 against West Indies on Day 1 of warm-up game
India vs West Indies: Indore ODI likely to be shifted as BCCI-MPCA spar over free tickets
India vs West Indies: Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj earn maiden Test call-ups; Shikhar Dhawan gets the axe