India vs West Indies: Sunil Ambris slams century as two-day warm-up match against Board President's XI ends in draw

Sunil Ambris struck a quickfire unbeaten century to guide Windies to 366 for seven in response to Board President's XI's 360 for six declared as the lone two-day warm-up match ended in a tame draw in Vadodara on Sunday.

Press Trust of India, September 30, 2018

Vadodara: Sunil Ambris struck a quickfire unbeaten century to guide Windies to 366 for seven in response to Board President's XI's 360 for six declared as the lone two-day warm-up match ended in a tame draw in Vadodara on Sunday.

Windies batsmen in action on Day 2 of the two-day warm-up game against Board President's XI. Image courtesy: Twitter @windiescricket

Ambris took the attack to the opposition as he smashed 114 not out in just 98 balls with the help of 17 boundaries and five sixes to stake his claim for a spot in the Windies playing eleven for the first Test against India starting in Rajkot on 4 October.

Earlier replying to India's total, Windies got off to a good start with Kraigg Braithwaite (52) and Kieran Powell (44) stitching 105 runs for the opening stand before retiring to give other batsmen a go.

Shai Hope made 36, while wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich scored 65 before Ambris took the centrestage and blew away the BP XI's bowlers with his power-hitting.

Young pacer Avesh Khan starred for BP XI with the ball with figures of four for 60, while left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar (2/126) picked up two wickets.

Fast bowler Basil Thampi was not utilised much as he proved to be mighty expensive, giving away 17 runs off his two overs.

Brief Scores:

Board President's XI: 360 for 6 decl in 90 overs.

Windies: 366 for 7 in 89 overs (Sunil Ambris 114 not out, Shane Dowrich 65; Avesh Khan 4/60).

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2018

