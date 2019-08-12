Skipper Virat Kohli's incomparable batting form coupled with Bhuvneshwar Kumar's four-wicket haul scripted a dominant 59-run win for India in the rain-curtailed second ODI against the West Indies, continuing their unbeaten streak in the Caribbean.

By virtue of the win on Sunday, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here. The first ODI between the two sides was washed out.

India rode on Kohli's 120 off 125 balls and Shreyas Iyer's 71 to post a challenging 279 for seven after opting to bat.

West Indies were then set a revised target of 270 off 46 overs under D/L method after rain interrupted the proceedings for the second time.

In pursuit, the hosts were on course at 148 for four before they lost their last six wickets for 62 runs to be bundled out for 210 in 42 overs.

Bhuvneshwar (4/31) was the pick of the bowlers for India, while Mohammed Shami (2/39) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/59) scalped two wickets apiece. Here's a look at all the numbers from the match.

- Chris Gayle has now played 300 ODIs - the most by a West Indies player, going past Brian Lara's 299 ODIs.

- Kohli has now amassed 2032 runs against West Indies in ODIs which is the most by any player against them, eclipsing Javed Miandad who scored 1930 runs against them.

- Rohit Sharma and Kohli have now added 32 fifty-plus stands in ODIs which is the second-most by an Indian pair. The record is held by Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar's partnership which amassed 55 such stands.

- Kohli and Rohit have now added 4732 runs in ODIs which is the second-most by an Indian pair after Ganguly-Tendulkar pair who scored 8227 runs for India in ODIs.

- Kohli took 34 innings to complete 2,000 runs against West Indies in ODIs — the least by any player against an opponent in ODIs. The previous record was of 37 innings by Rohit Sharma against Australia.

- Kohli has now scored eight centuries against West Indies in ODIs which is the second-most by a player against an opponent in ODIs. Tendulkar's nine against Australia is the record.

- Kohli has now hit six tons against West Indies in ODIs as a captain which is a record, going past Ricky Ponting's five tons as a captain against New Zealand.

- Kohli scored 120 runs in the second ODI which is the most by a captain in an ODI played in West Indies, going past 116 runs scored by Brian Lara against Sri Lanka at Bridgetown in 2003. This was the fifth ton by Kohli out of his last eight ODI innings against West Indies.

- Chris Gayle (10,353) is now the highest scorer for West Indies in ODIs, going past Brian Lara's record of 10,348 runs.

- Kuldeep Yadav has now taken 21 wickets against West Indies in ODIs which is the most by him against an opponent, going past his tally of 19 wickets against Australia.

- Kohli became the second Indian player to score a century and take three outfield catches in an ODI match after Rohit who achieved the feat against West Indies at Mumbai in 2018.

- Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first Indian bowler to scalp two four-wicket hauls in ODIs in West Indies.

