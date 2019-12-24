India vs West Indies stats review: Virat Kohli creates yet another batting record, Rohit Sharma's sixes wonder and more
India won their 10th consecutive bilateral series (Two-plus ODIs) against West Indies and created a record of winning most consecutive bilateral series against a team.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Arunachal Pradesh drew with Mizoram
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Chandigarh drew with Bihar
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs HYD - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs KER - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
What really happened during the CAA protests at Muzaffarnagar? Ruptured knees, looted property tell tale of police excess
-
Key takeaways from Jharkhand poll results: Regional parties defy BJP's expansion plans, Congress hits right note with allies
-
IMF calls for 'urgent' action by India to reverse economic slowdown; says govt has limited options to boost spending amid high debt levels
-
Donald Trump impeachment: With fresh evidence in hand, Chuck Schumer demands more emails and documents
-
Fraught with hypocrisy, OIC should introspect upon human rights records of member States before lecturing India on minority rights
-
VOTE: From PV Sindhu winning World gold to Roger Federer's Wimbledon heartbreak, pick your top sporting moment of 2019
-
In Meghalaya's Smit village, examining the insiders versus outsiders debate at close quarters
-
Akshay Kumar on three consecutive hits in 2019 with Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and his hopes for Good Newwz
-
From Magnetic Fields 2019, snapshots of the most original festival fashion
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
India won their 10th consecutive bilateral series (two-plus ODIs) against West Indies and created a record of winning most consecutive bilateral series against a team, going past Sri Lanka (nine, starting from 2005).
West Indies fought well in all the three ODIs but ultimately faltered in the decider. India skipper Virat Kohli showed his class once again in the third ODI and then Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur ended the year on a high.
West Indies will take the positives from the series and will look improve under the leadership of Kieron Pollard. Meanwhile for India, it’s all about finding more match-winners who are capable to handle the pressure. The upcoming series against Sri Lanka and Australia will be another great opportunity for Indian players to prove their calibre.
Let’s look at some of the records created and broken during the ODI series:
Third ODI
Virat Kohli became the first player to score 2000-plus runs in international cricket in four consecutive calendar years – 2016 (2595 runs), 2017 (2818 runs), 2018 (2735 runs) and 2019 (2455 runs).
Only Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya have now won more Man of the Match awards than Virat Kohli in international cricket.
Shai Hope became the second fastest player to score 3,000 runs in ODIs during the third ODI played at Cuttack.
Second ODI
Kuldeep Yadav became the first Indian player to take two international hat-tricks.
Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant took 31 runs off Roston Chase’s over (47th) during the second ODI played at Vizag which is now the most for India in an over in ODIs.
Rohit Sharma now holds the record of hitting most sixes in a calendar year in international cricket.
Rohit is at the second place in the list of players hitting most centuries in a calendar year in ODIs.
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma added 227 runs for the opening wicket during the second ODI which is now the second highest for India against West Indies in ODIs.
First ODI
Shai Hope is at the second place in the list of players hitting the slowest centuries against India in ODIs.
Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope’s stand of 218 runs in the Chennai ODI, which sealed the deal for West Indies, was the second highest stand for them against India in ODIs.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 24, 2019 12:12:05 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: Shimron Hetmyer's belligerent knock, Shai Hope's measured ton help Windies clinch first ODI
India vs West Indies: There isn't anything like natural game, says Rishabh Pant after scoring watchful maiden ODI fifty
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli sweats it out in optional training session ahead of third ODI as he aims to improve record at Barabati stadium