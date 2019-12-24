India won their 10th consecutive bilateral series (two-plus ODIs) against West Indies and created a record of winning most consecutive bilateral series against a team, going past Sri Lanka (nine, starting from 2005).

West Indies fought well in all the three ODIs but ultimately faltered in the decider. India skipper Virat Kohli showed his class once again in the third ODI and then Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur ended the year on a high.

West Indies will take the positives from the series and will look improve under the leadership of Kieron Pollard. Meanwhile for India, it’s all about finding more match-winners who are capable to handle the pressure. The upcoming series against Sri Lanka and Australia will be another great opportunity for Indian players to prove their calibre.

Let’s look at some of the records created and broken during the ODI series:

Third ODI

Virat Kohli became the first player to score 2000-plus runs in international cricket in four consecutive calendar years – 2016 (2595 runs), 2017 (2818 runs), 2018 (2735 runs) and 2019 (2455 runs).

Only Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya have now won more Man of the Match awards than Virat Kohli in international cricket.

Shai Hope became the second fastest player to score 3,000 runs in ODIs during the third ODI played at Cuttack.

Second ODI

Kuldeep Yadav became the first Indian player to take two international hat-tricks.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant took 31 runs off Roston Chase’s over (47th) during the second ODI played at Vizag which is now the most for India in an over in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma now holds the record of hitting most sixes in a calendar year in international cricket.

Rohit is at the second place in the list of players hitting most centuries in a calendar year in ODIs.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma added 227 runs for the opening wicket during the second ODI which is now the second highest for India against West Indies in ODIs.

First ODI

Shai Hope is at the second place in the list of players hitting the slowest centuries against India in ODIs.

Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope’s stand of 218 runs in the Chennai ODI, which sealed the deal for West Indies, was the second highest stand for them against India in ODIs.

