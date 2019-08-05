First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in WI | 2nd T20I Aug 04, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
IND in WI | 1st T20I Aug 03, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
IND in WI Aug 06, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
IND in WI Aug 08, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies, Stats review: Rohit Sharma breaks Chris Gayle's six-hitting record, Virat Kohli goes past Suresh Raina and other key numbers

India won the second T20I against West Indies via DLS method to seal the three-match series as Rohit Sharma entered the record books as the highest six-hitter in the format. Here's a look at some important stats from the match.

Umang Pabari, Aug 05, 2019 11:06:39 IST

Krunal Pandya's all-round exploits and Rohit Sharma's characteristically sublime half-century powered India to a series-clinching 22-run win over West Indies in the rain-affected second T20 International at Lauderhill on Sunday.

India vs West Indies, Stats review: Rohit Sharma breaks Chris Gayles six-hitting record, Virat Kohli goes past Suresh Raina and other key numbers

Rohit Sharma went past Chris Gayle to become the highest six-hitter in T20Is. AFP

Batting first, India scored a challenging 167 for five and then had West Indies in all sorts of trouble at 98 for four in the 16th over when lightening and thundershowers struck. The Duckworth-Lewis par score at that point was 120, and West Indies were 22 runs behind.

Here are some statistical highlights from the match:

#Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have now added 10 fifty-plus stands in T20Is which is the second most by any pair after Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson (11).

#Rohit Sharma (107) now holds the record of hitting most sixes in T20Is, going past Chris Gayle's record of 105 sixes.

#Virat Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs in T20s among Indians, going past Suresh Raina's 8392 runs.

#Rohit Sharma has now scored 21 fifty-plus scores in T20Is - the most by any player, going past Virat Kohli’s 20 such scores.

#West Indies have now lost 57 T20Is which is the joint-most for any team along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

#India are now the second team to win five consecutive T20Is against West Indies after Pakistan, who did in 2016-17.

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2019 11:06:39 IST

Tags : Chris Gayle, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2019, Rohit Sharma, Stats, Stats Review, Virat Kohli

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all