Krunal Pandya's all-round exploits and Rohit Sharma's characteristically sublime half-century powered India to a series-clinching 22-run win over West Indies in the rain-affected second T20 International at Lauderhill on Sunday.

Batting first, India scored a challenging 167 for five and then had West Indies in all sorts of trouble at 98 for four in the 16th over when lightening and thundershowers struck. The Duckworth-Lewis par score at that point was 120, and West Indies were 22 runs behind.

Here are some statistical highlights from the match:

#Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have now added 10 fifty-plus stands in T20Is which is the second most by any pair after Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson (11).

#Rohit Sharma (107) now holds the record of hitting most sixes in T20Is, going past Chris Gayle's record of 105 sixes.

#Virat Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs in T20s among Indians, going past Suresh Raina's 8392 runs.

#Rohit Sharma has now scored 21 fifty-plus scores in T20Is - the most by any player, going past Virat Kohli’s 20 such scores.

#West Indies have now lost 57 T20Is which is the joint-most for any team along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

#India are now the second team to win five consecutive T20Is against West Indies after Pakistan, who did in 2016-17.

With PTI inputs