India vs West Indies, Stats review: Rohit Sharma breaks Chris Gayle's six-hitting record, Virat Kohli goes past Suresh Raina and other key numbers
India won the second T20I against West Indies via DLS method to seal the three-match series as Rohit Sharma entered the record books as the highest six-hitter in the format. Here's a look at some important stats from the match.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
Krunal Pandya's all-round exploits and Rohit Sharma's characteristically sublime half-century powered India to a series-clinching 22-run win over West Indies in the rain-affected second T20 International at Lauderhill on Sunday.
Rohit Sharma went past Chris Gayle to become the highest six-hitter in T20Is. AFP
Batting first, India scored a challenging 167 for five and then had West Indies in all sorts of trouble at 98 for four in the 16th over when lightening and thundershowers struck. The Duckworth-Lewis par score at that point was 120, and West Indies were 22 runs behind.
Here are some statistical highlights from the match:
#Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have now added 10 fifty-plus stands in T20Is which is the second most by any pair after Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson (11).
#Rohit Sharma (107) now holds the record of hitting most sixes in T20Is, going past Chris Gayle's record of 105 sixes.
#Virat Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs in T20s among Indians, going past Suresh Raina's 8392 runs.
#Rohit Sharma has now scored 21 fifty-plus scores in T20Is - the most by any player, going past Virat Kohli’s 20 such scores.
#West Indies have now lost 57 T20Is which is the joint-most for any team along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
#India are now the second team to win five consecutive T20Is against West Indies after Pakistan, who did in 2016-17.
With PTI inputs
Updated Date:
Aug 05, 2019 11:06:39 IST
Also See
Rift? In world of fantasy scenarios, smiling Virat Kohli swats away rumours as India aim to regroup on West Indies tour
India vs West Indies: Fringe players set for first audition as Virat Kohli's team aims to find best combination for T20 World Cup
India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma breaks Chris Gayle's record for most T20I sixes with quick-fire 67