India vs West Indies stats review: From Rohit Sharma’s records galore to India’s domination in bilateral T20I series
A statistical wrap of the recently concluded T20I series between India and West Indies.
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SLW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs BANW England Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs IREW Australia Women beat Ireland Women by 9 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 40 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Raghuram Rajan, not Rahul Gandhi, should be UPA's next Manmohan Singh to take on Narendra Modi in 2019
-
Quad to meet in Singapore on Wednesday: Pragmatic cooperation among grouping must replace theoretical discussions
-
ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic accomplishes 'mission impossible' to quell John Isner's challenge in opener
-
Tata Sons conducting due diligence on cash-strapped Jet Airways; is a buyout in the offing?
-
Sanal Kumar murder case: Accused Neyyattinkara DySP B Harikumar found hanging in his Thiruvananthapuram home
-
MeToo and savarna feminism: Revolutions cannot start with the privileged, feminist future must be equal for all
-
Stan Lee dies at 95: Creator of Marvel Universe and Spider-Man revolutionised comic book industry
-
#MeToo: Understanding consent and sex-positivity in a patriarchal society
-
राफेल सौदे पर बोले दसॉ के CEO- विमानों के दाम 9% घटाए
-
राफेल डील: दसॉ की सफाई पर कांग्रेस का पलटवार- आरोपी की बात का कोई मतलब नहीं
-
काश! तमाम शहरों के नाम इकट्ठा बदल दिए जाते
-
Assembly Election 2018 LIVE: राजस्थान बीजेपी में टिकट कटने पर बगावत, नागौर विधायक हबीबुर्रहमान ने छोड़ी पार्टी
-
राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव: बीजेपी ने पहली लिस्ट से चौंकाया, हारे हुए कई चेहरों पर दोबारा खेला दांव
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
India's win against the Windies was their ninth consecutive bilateral T20I series win consisting of three or more matches, in fact, they haven't lost any.
After thrashing the Windies in the whites, the visitors desperately needed to bounce back in the limited-overs international and they somehow managed to provide some fight in the ODI series but defending World T20 champions could not really up their ante in their favourite format as India won the T20 series 3-0.
Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 111, becoming the first cricketer to slam four T20I tons, in 2nd T20I. AP
For India, captain Rohit Sharma clicked, Shikhar Dhawan fired, Rishabh Pant proved himself and the debutants Krunal Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed also showed that they have a bright future ahead and are ready for Australia T20Is. Kuldeep Yadav and the pace duo of Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar were impressive as ever. On the contrary, the Windies need to work on their team combination first and especially batting positions of players to get back on track in the shortest format of the game.
And as India head to Australia, they would be looking to end the year on a high in the T20 format as they take on the hosts in a three-match T20I series.
Let’s look at some of the vital records created and broken during the series.
India have now won 13 T20Is in this year which is the third most by a team in a calendar year.
Rishabh Pant became the second youngest Indian batsman to score a fifty in T20Is, against the Windies in Chennai. He also became the third-fastest batsman to hit 100 sixes in T20 cricket during the same T20I – in just 58 innings.
Only Martin Guptill has now amassed more runs than Rohit Sharma in T20Is. Moreover, the Mumbai batsman became the first player to hit four centuries in T20Is when he scored 111 off 61 balls in the second T20I in Lucknow.
Rohit Sharma now holds the new record of hitting most sixes in a calendar year in international cricket, eclipsing his own record of 65 sixes in 2017, across formats.
No pair has scored more runs and century stands in T20Is than the duo of Rohit Sharma-Shikhar.
The six-hitting monster that he is, Rohit Sharma surpassed Brendon McCullum to register second-most number of sixes in T20Is while he holds the record of hitting most sixes in India in T20Is (36).
Rohit Sharma has now won eight Man of the Match awards, in the Indian team, only Virat Kohli has won more in the shortest format of the game.
Updated Date:
Nov 13, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma feels Shikhar Dhawan's return to form was crucial ahead of Australia tour
India vs West Indies: Mature Rishabh Pant slowly starting to repay team management's faith in him
India vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan tops report card in 3rd T20I; captains Rohit Sharma, Carlos Brathwaite disappoint